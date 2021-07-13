European Union foreign policy chief ‘concerned’ over GERD crisis – Politics – Egypt





European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has expressed concern over the situation regarding the Ethiopian Great Renaissance Dam (GERD), the state-run MENA news agency reported. Borrell made the comment during a meeting Tuesday with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry to discuss a range of issues in the context of the EU-Egypt partnership, a statement from the European External Action Service (EEAS) said. Borrell and Shoukry discussed the importance of the Nile waters for downstream countries, including Egypt. The EU High Representative stressed that the efforts led by the African Union (AU) to resolve the GERD dispute have the support of the EU and should be intensified to reach a mutually acceptable solution. He also reiterated the EU ‘s regret over Ethiopia’ s announcement of the start of the second GERD filling without reaching a preliminary agreement with downstream partners on the issue. The top Egyptian diplomat has been in Brussels since Sunday to deliver a message from President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi to European Council President Charles Michel. Speaking to Cairo-based Extra News on Saturday, Shoukry said Egypt was seeking to involve the EU in future negotiations on GERD filling and operating policies alongside the UN and the US under the auspices of the African Union. Last week the EU said “a clear mutually agreed map is urgently needed for the GERD and called for setting a timeline and specific negotiating goals for the talks to resume as soon as possible.” same time Ethiopia for the second start filling the GERD without reaching an agreement. The EU also called on the three sides to resume negotiations under the auspices of the African Union. The Middle East Peace Process and Libya Borrell also expressed appreciation for Egypt’s important role in the Middle East Peace Process, especially in achieving a ceasefire ending recent hostilities and towards the common goal of a two-state solution. He said the EU will work closely with Egypt and other international partners to restart the political process to bring lasting and lasting solutions. Borrell and Shoukry also agreed in their talks on the common interest of Egypt and the EU in a stable and united Libya and the importance of supporting the Government of National Unity and UN efforts to make progress on various political paths. , security and economic. This includes the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from the country and the need to respect the roadmap for holding parliamentary and presidential elections on December 24, 2021. The discussion further focused on co-operation between the EU and Egypt on immigration-related issues, including common objectives for preventing irregular immigration and ensuring the protection of asylum seekers and refugees, as well as promoting legal migration and mobility channels. Short link:



