



The COVID-19 pandemic caused a worsening of world hunger in 2020. Between 720 and 811 million people worldwide faced 161 million more hunger than in 2019, according to a report released Monday by multiple UN agencies , including the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Food Program (WFP), and others. One in 10 people was malnourished. According to the report, while the impact of the pandemic is still to be fully understood, there have been other factors contributing to the hunger situation of the global population. SOCIALISTTST DEMOCRATIC IGNORON PROJECT RATARERST KUBAN against railway against communist dictatorship “More people slipped into chronic hunger in 2020 than in the previous five years together,” said WFP chief executive David Beasley. “This means that their future potential is being destroyed by famine. The world must act to save this lost generation before it is too late.” No region of the world was spared. While more than half of the malnourished live in Asia, a sharp increase in hunger was recorded in Africa 292 million people, which is 30% of the malnourished worldwide. UN OFFICIAL COMPARES ISRAEL’S SOLUTIONS FOR WAR CRIMES, CONSTRUCTION OF USE The high cost of healthy diets and consistently high levels of poverty and income inequality continue to keep healthy diets out of reach for some 3 billion people worldwide. And 2.3 billion people, almost a third of the global population, did not have access to adequate food throughout the year, with children being the most vulnerable. GET THE FOX NEWS APPLICATION Over 149 million children under 5 are estimated to be stunted, or considered too short for their age; more than 45 million are considered missing, or too thin for their height; and nearly 39 million are overweight. Child malnutrition continues to be a challenge, the report said, particularly in Africa and Asia. Adult overweight also continues to rise, without any trend change in the eye. The 2021 edition of the report “The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World” estimates that at current rates, the UN goal of sustainable development of zero hunger by 2030 will be lost by a margin of nearly 660 million people. “Our worst fears are coming true. The reality is worse than expected. Overthrowing such high levels of chronic hunger will take years, if not decades,” said WFP chief economist Arif Husain..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/world/un-report-increase-world-hunger The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos