Iran says it is holding talks on prisoner exchanges with the US





The Iranian flag is flown in front of the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), before the start of the meeting of the board of governors, in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021. REUTERS / Lisi Niesner / File Photo

DUBAI, July 13 (Reuters) – Iran said on Tuesday it was holding talks on prisoner exchanges with the United States aimed at securing the release of Iranians held in US and other prisons for violating sanctions. American. “Negotiations are underway on the prisoner exchange between Iran and the United States, and we will release more information if the Iranian prisoners are released and the country’s interests are secured and the talks reach an end,” said government spokesman Ali Rabiei. “Because of its humanitarian intentions, Iran is ready to exchange all American political prisoners in exchange for the release of all Iranian prisoners who have been arrested worldwide on American orders,” he told a conference. press conducted on a government website. There was no immediate U.S. comment on his remarks. Iran’s talks with world powers on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal, which the United States left in 2018, have been suspended for three weeks. The deal imposed restrictions on Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for lifting international sanctions. U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday that Washington would not set a short deadline in the seventh round of talks and only Tehran can determine when the talks will resume. Read more The Islamic Republic, which holds an Iranian-American fist, has been accused by arrest rights activists of two nationals of trying to extract concessions from other countries. Iran has denied the allegations. Read more In May, the United States denied a report by Iranian state television that the countries had reached a prisoner swap deal in exchange for the release of $ 7 billion in frozen Iranian oil funds under U.S. sanctions on other countries. Read more Reporting by Dubai Editorial Office, Editing by Timothy Heritage Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

