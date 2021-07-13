Crucial moment for the holiday: Senior Tory MP challenges colleagues to get on their knees

High Conservatives have warned the party urgently needs to challenge its stance on people who get on their knees, with a former minister telling his colleagues: This is a crucial moment for our party.

Steve Bakers ‘remark comes as a letter from a conservative anti-racism group claiming that the MPs’ actions may have laid the groundwork for some of the racist abuses committed against England players during the Euro tournament.

The Conservative Against Racism For Equality (CARFE) group, which boasts nine MPs on its board, including Jeremy Hunt and Robert Halfon, added that many lawmakers had misunderstood the action used to express solidarity against racism.

On Monday, England defender Tyrone Mings claimed that Priti Patel, the home secretary, had harassed[d] the fire of racism when she described getting on her knees earlier in the competition as gesture politics.

Ms Patel, who condemned the racist abuse suffered by England footballers Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after the Euro 2020 final, had previously refused to criticize fans who were rubbing players’ knees, saying it was a choice for them. .

And as a sign of the broader concern in the party for the message of the leaders against racism, former Minister Johnny Mercer expressed his support for Mr. Mings, saying: The painful truth is that this guy is completely right.

The damn letter from CARFEs co-founder Albie Amankova to Conservative MPs said: As a young man who is proud to be a Conservative because of his African and English heritage, I was disappointed with the way our home page got engaged. with the way our national football team decided to stand up against racism by taking the knee.

Many of us have fundamentally misunderstood the gesture that the knee receives and have not heard when those who support the gesture have explained why.

In a stern warning, he told MPs: I am afraid that the way some of us have spoken out against getting on our knees laid the groundwork for the actions of some England fans after the football match on both social media and in real life and I regret it. bitter that

Circulating the letter, the former Tory Minister, Mr. Baker, who sits on the advisory board of the groups, told MPs: Colleagues may know we have a UQ [Urgent Question] tomorrow on racist abuse on social media in the context of the euro finale.

This could be a crucial moment for our party, he added. Although we can not be accompanied by calls to pay the police, we urgently need to challenge our attitude towards people who get on their knees.

A former Tory minister, who sits on CARFE’s advisory board, also backed the contents of the letters, telling The Independent: Knee getting should depend on individuals and many of the people who do it have nothing to do with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement but simply care deeply about racism.

The problem for us as a party is that by rejecting outright, we show that we misunderstand and ignore people’s sensitivities and anxieties.

In his letter, Mr Amankova also suggested in his correspondence that many in the party had failed to understand the gesture of taking the knee, which he said dates back to the 1960s when Martin Luther King Jr. used the action to pray and reflect on civilians. rights marches in the United States.

This is not an expression of support for the political left, or of some Black Lives Matter organizations that support positions that we Conservatives rightly reject, such as devaluing the police, dismantling capitalism, negotiating with Britain and other free societies, and western democrats, he added.

In its modern form kneeling is exactly what I described, a show of solidarity with those suffering from racism and for non-white people, a personal attitude against racism that many of us have suffered ourselves.

Modern, compassionate, patriotic conservatives who believe in justice, freedom, individual choice and equality of opportunity must stand by, not against those who peacefully protest against injustice and inequality in our society.

Earlier, No. 10 said Boris Johnson would meet with social media companies instructing them that the government expects firms to do everything they can to identify those responsible for the racism of the abuse of three black England convicts. on Sunday evening.

The prime minister also said at a cabinet meeting that the abuse was utterly shameful had emerged from the dark spaces of the internet, and there was no discussion that needed to be extinguished.

The spokesperson defended Ms Patel after criticism from England star Mr Mings, saying: “The Home Secretary has made it clear that there is no room for racism in our country and that is why she is supporting the police to hold those responsible accountable. The Home Secretary is working every day to crack down on hate crime, racism and violence.