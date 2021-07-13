The RCMP is investigating 2 fatal train collisions in central Alberta





A child’s drawing of “Auntie Bree” stands amid flowers and photos at a memorial erected at an intersection in the Wetaskiwin area, where a woman driving an SUV was killed Sunday after colliding with a train. The 27-year-old mother and her seven-year-old son were in their SUV traveling west on Township Road 470 around 3:50 p.m. when the vehicle collided with a train heading north near Highway 2A, police said. The boy has since been released from the hospital, the RCMP said. Less than 24 hours after Sunday’s fatal crash, a 26-year-old woman was killed when her car collided with a train near Ponoka. She was alone in her vehicle. A memorial has been erected near the intersection of the train tracks where a mother was killed after her SUV collided with a train. Her seven-year-old son who was in the vehicle has been released from the hospital, RCMP says. (Travis McEwan / CBC News) The causes of both collisions are still unknown, Alberta RCMP spokesman Cpl. Susan Richter said Tuesday. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors, she said. There were no previously known issues in both crossings, according to the RCMP. No intersection has a rail crossing, but Richter said there is a “good view” of the lights of the igniting train at the intersection of Highway 2A and Township Road 424, where the 26-year-old woman was killed Monday. Flashing lights are seen at the intersection of Highway 2A and City Road 424 near Ponoka. A 26-year-old woman from Ponoka was killed on Monday after her car collided with a train. (Travis McEwan / CBC News) The RCMP is still investigating clashes with Canadian Pacific Rail police. CP did not respond to requests for comment before publication. Both collisions have been reported to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. A TSB spokesman said the investigation will focus on data collection for statistical reporting and future analysis. This is because both investigations are classified as a kind of “unlikely to identify new safety lessons that will advance transport safety,” TSB said in an email statement.

