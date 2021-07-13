Bishops of Brazil are pushing for an investigation into the country’s COVID-19 vaccine purchases





SAO PAULO, Brazil – Saying Brazil is facing one of the most challenging periods in its history, the country’s Catholic bishops called on officials to conduct an impartial investigation into all complaints that the federal government mishandled purchases of COVID-19 vaccines. Without specifically mentioning the Brazilian congressional inquiry into how the federal government carried out plans to purchase the vaccines, the bishops said a thorough investigation into the government’s actions should “protect threatened lives, disrespected rights and support the restoration of justice.” , making the truth of the account. “ “The tragic loss of more than half a million lives is exacerbated by allegations of abuse and corruption in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said an excerpt from a note issued by the conference of bishops and signed by Archbishop Walmor Oliveira de Azevedo of Belo Horizonte. A hearing is under way in the Brazilian Senate to determine whether President Jair Bolsonaro and Health Ministry officials have committed a crime in tackling the pandemic. Doubts about vaccine purchase negotiations have plagued the Bolsonaro administration in recent weeks. A Health Ministry official testified the week of July 5 that he had been pressured to authorize the purchase of 400,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, offered by a businessman to the Brazilian government at an inflated price of $ 1 per dose. Had the sale been authorized, the government would have paid $ 400,000 to a broker and his associates.

It is not the first time bishops have been critical of the federal government’s handling of the pandemic. In March, Auxiliary Bishop Vicente de Paula Ferreira of Belo Horizonte used social media to criticize the government and defend Bolsonaro’s accusation. “We are at war. Every day we become more vulnerable. It is very sad to see so many people get sick or die. We have an ethical obligation to fight for civilization. Barbarism is the goal of our misgovernment,” Ferreira said. . In April, the general assembly of the conference of bishops criticized Bolsonaro, who has routinely denied the seriousness of the pandemic, and downplayed the security measures other countries have put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19. The bishops said the pandemic response required “competence and clarity” from the country’s leaders and that “discourses and attitudes that deny the reality of the pandemic, despise sanitary measures and threaten the democratic rule of law are unacceptable.” As of July 11, Brazil had recorded more than 19 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 533,000 deaths since the declaration of the pandemic in March 2020.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ncronline.org/news/coronavirus/brazils-bishops-urge-investigation-countrys-covid-19-vaccine-purchases The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos