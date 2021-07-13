Moe continues to attack carbon tariffs during his visit to Saskatoon





The prime minister says the justice ministry is looking at “any and all options”, including bringing Ottawa back to court. Photo by BRANDON HARDER / Regina Leader-Post

Content of the article Words shifted a bit, but the message from Saskatchewan Prime Minister Scott Moe was the same: his government wants to start implementing its plan to replace the federal carbon tax with a provincial alternative.

Content of the article In a statement prepared Monday, Moe called it a federal decision to reject the arbitrary and political plan. On Tuesday, he called it arbitrary and problematic as he spoke to a heavy equipment dealer in Saskatoon. Saskatchewan demanded a federal review of its carbon pricing plan in early May, after losing a Supreme Court challenge against the federal tax. The province tried to have its system in place by next spring, according to a letter to the federal government. Federal Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson recently told Postmedia that no provincial carbon pricing system including the Saskatchewans will be accepted until at least January 2023, when a stricter national standard imposing minimum standards will take effect. This new standard would exclude systems like the New Brunswicks, which provided inspiration for the Saskatchewans model. This system uses carbon tax revenues to offset some of the provincial taxes charged on gasoline, effectively denying the impact of taxes on consumers at the pump. Moe said Tuesday that his government would sit down with Ottawa and discuss a new benchmark in 2023. Meanwhile, he said he did not think it was right for the federal government to reject a plan that would have more rather than meet the current standard. While his government respects the land law regarding Ottawa’s power to set a benchmark, he is not so sure that the Supreme Court decision on the carbon tax gives the Trudeau government permission to reject proposals that meet that benchmark. , he said.

Content of the article The Liberal government decision effectively creates a system in which New Brunswick enjoys privileges that Saskatchewan does not grant when it comes to designing its own carbon pricing system. Moe listed various areas where he thinks Western Canadian provinces are short, such as equalization funds, and said he hates seeing a creep similar to the double standard in climate policy. Moe added that he has not regretted his governments’ previous judicial challenge and the provincial justice ministry had been ordered to look into any and all options regarding the rejection of the Saskatchewans carbon plan, including another direction through the courts. Asked why he felt it necessary to fight for a plan that Ottawa has signaled will return for discussion in less than a year and a half, Moe said he believes the plan his government has drawn up is higher than the system. federal that is currently being imposed and he does not want to lose every time by putting it in place. [email protected] Moe promises made in Sask. climate plan ‘as soon as possible’ after carbon tax ruling in Supreme Court Saskatchewan can not replace the federal carbon price until 2023: minister News seems to be flying towards us all the time. From COVID-19 updates to politics and crime and everything in between, it can be hard to keep up. With that in mind, Saskatoon StarPhoenix has created an Afternoon newsletter that can be delivered daily in your inbox to help make sure you are up to date with the most vital news of the day. Click here to subscribe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thestarphoenix.com/news/politics/moe-keeps-attacking-feds-over-carbon-tax-during-saskatoon-visit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos