The Italys government will ban Cruise Ships from Venice





Italy announced on Tuesday that it was banning the entry of large cruise ships into the waters of Venice and was also declaring the lagoon of cities a national monument, in a move to protect a fragile ecosystem from mass tourism. The ban, demanded for decades by both Venice residents and environmentalists, will take effect on August 1st. The intervention can no longer be delayed, Italys Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said in a statement. In recent weeks, as cruise ships returned to Venice after the pause imposed by the pandemic, protesters in the city gathered in small boats and on the shore with the flags of large Non-boats. Last Sunday, they demonstrated during the G20 summit on economy ministers in the city, drawing international media attention.

My heartbeat is so fast that I could have a heart attack, said Tommaso Cacciari, an activist and spokesman for the No Big Ship Committee, responding to Tuesday’s announcement. We have fought for 10 years, and now this victory feels almost incredible. In April, the government of Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced that it was planning to ban large cruise ships from the San Marco Basin, the San Marco Canal and the Giudecca Canal, but no stop date was set. The ban was also conditional on the construction of a new port where tourists can descend to visit the city, a project that could take years. Tuesday’s decision lifted that condition, so the ban could be enforced in weeks, not years. Mr Franceschini explained that the government had drafted the urgent decree to avoid the real risk of the city being blacklisted. World Heritage at Risk countries established by UNESCO, the cultural body of the United Nations. In 2019, UNESCO warned Venice of the damage caused by a steady flow of cruise ships. Ahead of a UNESCO World Heritage Committee launching later this week that could have seen Venice blacklisted, the Italian government passed a decree making Venice waterways a national monument, a status usually given to the works of art and historic buildings that put the lagoon under increased state protection.

Over the past 10 years, Venice has been caught in a clash between those representing the economic interests of cruise traffic which employs thousands of people in the area and others who want to protect a delicate environment from giant boats embarrassing tourists en masse.

The ban applies to vessels that are heavier than 25,000 tonnes, longer than 180 meters (approximately 590 feet), higher than 35 meters (approximately 115 meters), or that employ more than a certain amount of fuel in maneuver . The ban is such that even large yachts can be affected. The government also decided to give power to the regional port authority to determine how five temporary docks can be built at Marghera, a nearby industrial port, in compliance with maritime and environmental safety laws. The intention to divert cruise ships to the port of Marghera has raised eyebrows. The port is built for cargo ships and is not nearly as picturesque as the city lagoon. Moreover, the port canal is not large and deep enough for most cruise ships and would require major construction work. Among the many projects considered by governments over the years, one predicted a permanent passenger terminal at the entrance of Lido to the lagoon. Activists considered the best solution for the city and the cruise industry. Mr Draghis’s cabinet also moved in on Tuesday to set up compensation for cruise companies that will be affected by the ban and for other businesses related to cruise traffic within the lagoon. It is a positive decision and could be the beginning of a new era, said Francesco Galietti, national director for the International Cruise Lines Association. He added that the association has been seeking temporary mooring sites in Marghera since 2012.

The cruise industry hopes, Mr. Galietti said, that the new mooring sites would be ready in 2022, when tourists are expected to massively return to cruising. This year, only 20 lines were expected to arrive in Venice.

