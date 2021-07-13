International
Seneca College students, staff required to have COVID-19 vaccine in order to be on campus
As Ontario closes 60 percent of all eligible adults receiving two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, a Toronto area college has announced it will restrict campus entry to those who are fully immunized or those with medical or religious disabilities. come in september.
“While we are able to go back more and reopen more, it just honestly seemed like the right thing to do and the logical thing to do given how much emphasis there is on our government, but also, of course, most importantly perhaps “Our public health leaders are deciding to get vaccinated,” David Agnew, president of Seneca College, told Global News on Tuesday.
“We are not really forcing anyone. We do not currently make vaccines mandatory. We are saying if you want to come to campus, you have to be vaccinated. ”
Agnew said local, international students, staff and contractors will all fall into the new policy.
While those who cannot be vaccinated for medical and religious reasons will be excluded, he said all those who have chosen not to be inoculated will be able to study and work from home through distance learning, pointing to “dozens” to Internet Program Options
Agnew said in the absence of a policy across the province, college officials felt they should have rules before next semester.
“I would sincerely like the government to come in and say that these are the rules of the road because it makes it easier for everyone, but we can’t wait and just think it is absolutely necessary for the sake of the community,” he said.
“I always say vaccines are one of the most selfless decisions you can make because you are not really protecting yourself, you are protecting the community.”
The decision is the latest policy announcement regarding COVID-19 by Ontario post-secondary institutions. Others have announced that vaccines will be required for those who want to live in the settlement, but no other institution in the GTA has adopted a vaccination policy for personal attendance.
Global News contacted the office of the Ontario Minister of Colleges and Universities to ask if a similar policy would be sought throughout the province. Scott Clark, a spokesman for Minister Jill Dunlop, reiterated that publicly funded post-secondary institutions are autonomous when it comes to administrative matters.
“We know that Ontario’s post-secondary institutions remain committed to following the rules set by the Chief Health Officer, (local health officer and their local bylaws. To keep students, faculty and staff safe. “Every school in Ontario has a program approved by their local health officer,” he wrote.
Public Health Ontario COVID-19 data showing vaccines provide ‘high degree’ of protection
“We will continue to work with the Ministry of Health (Ontario), the chief health officer and public health experts as we consult with our post-secondary institutions about campus reopening plans.”
Cara Faith Zwibel, a lawyer and director of the fundamental freedoms program with the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, told Global News that there is a concern that Seneca College policy undermines that vaccination is supposed to be a choice.
She also said there are concerns about unvaccinated individuals being discriminated against because they may not have the same services as others, as well as keeping vaccination records private.
“Security is definitely something we all care about and something we all love and so it would be easy to justify a terrible amount if we were just saying something that keeps us safe is something we want to do. we do, “said Zwibel.
Woman seeks mandatory COVID-19 vaccine for long-term care staff amid Ontario blast
“I think we have to accept that ultimately the way individuals protect themselves from this virus is making a decision to get vaccinated, but that does not mean you have the right to force others to do it. .
“The reality is that vaccination is a very good protection against serious illness and death, but it does not prevent you from getting the virus and it does not prevent you from transmitting the virus. There is a reduced risk as the evidence seems to say so. “I think we have to accept that there is a danger, no matter what.”
However, when asked about the college’s decision to adopt the vaccination policy for personal attendance on its campuses, the chief medical officer of Ontario said she ultimately agreed with him.
“I am a supporter of policies that will increase the number of people who are protected. “As we said, immunization is the most important measure people can take to protect themselves and others from this infection,” Dr. Barbara Yaffe told reporters Tuesday afternoon during a weekly COVID-19 update.
“They will come in the fall where they will gather and we must do everything we can to improve the defense.”
