The new Phishing campaign targets individuals of …

TA453, a threat actor that security researchers have previously linked to Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has launched a new fraud campaign targeting individuals focused on Middle East issues in the US and UK.
Researchers at Proofpoint who discovered the campaign are calling it “Operation SpoofedScholars” because phishing emails sent to targeted victims claim to be researchers from the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS).
So far, the campaign has affected individuals in less than 10 organizations. But as with all TA453 attacks, this one too is narrowly focused and designed to break and steal data from official email boxes belonging to people with potential interests in the Iranian government. In addition to the office email accounts, Proofpoint says it monitored the attackers trying to gain access to personal mailboxes belonging to at least one of the targeted victims.
Some organizations had multiple individuals targeted in the campaign and some individuals were targeted by email by numerous fraudulent individuals, the security vendor says. Those targeted by the campaign so far include senior think tank staff, journalists, professors and academics focused on Middle East issues, says Sherrod DeGrippo, senior director of threat research and detection at Proofpoint.
“While Proofpoint last observed this specific set of activity at the end of June 2021, TA453 is constantly conducting similar fraud operations, and other researchers are likely to be deceived in the future,” she says.
TA453, aka “Charming Kitten”, “Phosphorus” and various other names is a well-known Iranian threat actor. Security vendors believe one of its main missions is to support the IRGC intelligence gathering efforts by spying on people who are likely to have information of interest to the Iranian government. The group’s focus includes information on Iranian dissidents, intelligence on foreign policy affecting Iran, and data on US nuclear negotiations.
In March 2021, Proofpoint noticed the TA453 deviating from its normal focus by one fraud campaign aim to access e-mail accounts belonging to American and Israeli medical professionals conducting research in areas such as genetics, oncology and neurology. At the time, the security vendor assumed that the new targeting was either a response to a short-term request for intelligence gathering or a longer-term extension of the focus on medical research theft.
with SpoofedScholars Campaign, TA453 sent targeted individuals by email who appeared to be from two senior professors at SOAS University of London.
The first email is supposed to be about an online conference on “US Security Challenges in the Middle East.” Beneficiaries received what appeared to be an invitation to speak at the event followed by what Proofpoint described as “detailed and extensive” attempts by the attackers to contact the victims before being presented with a link to t ‘was recorded at the fictitious conference. “The TA453 often required the individual’s phone number, possibly to contact them by telephone to discuss the invitation and verify the intended interest,” says DeGrippo. “It is also possible that the TA453 is planned to install malware targeting mobile devices. The TA453 provided a detailed invitation to the fake conference to appear legitimate,” she says.
Fake Website
As part of an effort to give credibility to their phishing attacks, threatening actors compromised and used a website owned by University of London radio SOAS to host credential harvest sites. Individuals who reached the compromised website were introduced to a webinar control panel that appeared to be part of the legitimate SOAS website. They were invited to log in with their credentials in their Outlook, Gmail, Yahoo, AOL and other accounts. The site was configured in such a way that when users tried to log in through Google and Microsoft, their email addresses were automatically filled out in advance.
Using the TA453 of a legitimate but compromised website to host phishing sites is a departure from its usual habit, DeGrippo says. “TA453 typically uses actor-controlled phishing sites to correct the credentials of their targets, similar to the campaign we reported on in March 2021,” she says. “Using a compromised site, especially a current one, like SOAS, in the interest of TA453, is very unusual and more sophisticated for this group.”
According to Proofpoint, other notable aspects of the campaign include the acceptable English language skills that the TA453 demonstrated in its conversations with potential victims, its interest in tracking cell phone numbers, and its repeated desire to connect with targets in real time.
