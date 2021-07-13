International
Israel urges visiting US lawmakers to oppose revival of Iran-nuclear deal
Leaders of Israel’s new government told a bipartisan congressional delegation visiting those opposed to President Biden and the United States to re-enter the Iran-nuclear deal, according to participant Rep. Nicole Malliotakis.
Staten Island Republican Congressman said new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Defense Department officials have repeatedly said in meetings in Jerusalem that they are “strongly opposed to the United States re-entering the Iran deal” – at least without substantive change.
“The new Israeli leadership has great concerns about the Iran deal and they reflected on it many times,” Malliotakis said.
The position of new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett reflects that of his predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, a staunch opponent of the Iran deal.
A bipartisan delegation of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, led by Chairman Greg Meeks (D-NY), participated in the five-day trip to the East that included visits to Israel, the West Bank, and Qatar.
It was the first major foreign congress trip since the outbreak of COVID-19.
The anti-nuclear deal with Iran was approved by former President Barack Obama in 2015 but abandoned by his successor, then-President Donald Trump.
Biden is considering reviving the deal to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons capability, but critics in Israel and the US claim the Islamic Republic will never abide by the terms and say current economic sanctions are the best way to isolate the place.
Malliotakis said Israel has strengthened its ties with several surrounding Arab countries through the Trump-inspired Abraham Accords and hopes to expand the normalization of relations with other Muslim countries, including Oman and Indonesia.
The delegation also visited Qatar, an ally where a large U.S. military base is located.
Qatari officials are involved in trying to mediate peace between the Afghan government and the Taliban as US troops leave. Malliotakis said on Tuesday the discussion was clear amid reports that Taliban fighters had executed Afghan soldiers.
“They were not optimistic about both sides reaching some kind of peace agreement,” she said.
They also met with Palestinian Authority officials in Ramallah.
Members of the chamber put pressure on officials there as to why the Palestinian Authority has not held elections since 2006.
Malliotakis said Palestinian Authority leaders described Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, as a “terrorist organization”.
Amid partisan squabbles in DC, Malliotakis praised Mayor Meeks and the bipartisan tone of the trip.
“We were not Republicans. We were not Democrats. “We were Americans,” she said.
Meeks, in a statement issued Tuesday after returning from the Middle East, said, “I made sure our first delegation abroad was bipartisan, demonstrating that politics should never interfere in US diplomacy and national security. . “
In Israel we were able to establish promising relations with the new leaders of the ruling Israeli coalition, helping to emphasize the importance of bipartisanship in US-Israel relations. We analyzed Israel’s security needs and had honest and transparent discussions about steps that can be taken to improve life in Israel, and in the West Bank and Gaza.
“We discussed the importance of maintaining an emphasis on the conditions necessary to reach a two-state solution, which we believe is in the best interest of the United States, Israel and the Palestinian people. In a speech at the Embassy of the United States “In Jerusalem, I had the opportunity to stay with Prime Minister Bennett and reaffirm the unbreakable bond between our two countries.”
