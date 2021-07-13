The trial panel votes to revoke the war authorizations of 2001, 2002

A Tuesday House panel on Tuesday approved amendments to repeal the 2001 and 2002 war authorizations, the latest move in a push to curb the powers of the presidential war that has taken off in recent months.

The Appropriations Committee of the Chamber approved by unanimous vote both amendments by Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) To expire the 2001 authorization to use military force (AUMF) after eight months and to repeal AUMF 2002 immediately.

The changes were approved as the committee reviewed its defense spending bill for fiscal year 2021.

The panel also approved Leah’s changes over the past two years, but they did not survive negotiations with the Senate.

It is time for us to restore balance in this Constitution. Enough is enough. Congress must act, Lee said during the debate over its amendment to repeal the 2001 AUMF.

The latest approval comes amid a wider push in Congress to reform warring powers.

President Biden launched airstrikes against Iranian-backed militias in Syria in February, with another burst of momentum following Bidens' second round of militant attacks last month.

Biden has cited his authority under Article II of the Constitution, not an AUMF, as his legal justification for the strikes. But military action has still sparked debate over AUMFs.

Last month, the House passed a single bill to repeal the 2002 AUMF, which authorized the Iraq War. A few weeks later, the chamber also passed bills to repeal the 1991 AUMF for the Gulf War and a 1957 resolution providing for broad authorization for military action in the Middle East.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is also expected to consider a bill repealing the 2002 and 1991 AUMFs in the coming weeks, following a closed-door announcement Monday by Republicans asking what the effects of repealing the AUMF would be. authorizations.

Lawmakers, meanwhile, have hoped to replace AUMF 2001 with an updated mandate after the Biden administration said it was open to working with Congress to draft a closer measure.

The 2001 bill was passed in the days following the 9/11 terrorist attacks to authorize military action against perpetrators, but has since been used to justify military action in more than a dozen countries against various terrorist groups.

Lawmakers on both sides have supported the replacement of the 2001 AUMF for years, but have been unable to agree on details such as whether they should include restrictions on how long the authorization lasts, to which countries it applies or whether it allows for ground troops.

Republicans who opposed Tuesday’s amendments to repeal the 2001 and 2002 measures argued, as they have in the past, that Congress should not repeal existing laws until an agreement is reached to replace the 2001 law.

"I can think of some actions that would be more damaging than repealing this critical counterterrorism authority without the first Congress approving a replacement to be signed into law," said Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), Rank member of the Chamber Subdivision Protection Subcommittee. Unfortunately, there continues to be considerable disagreement over the details and no credible prospect of immediate political consensus on these difficult and serious constitutional issues.