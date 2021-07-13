80% of qualified adults in BC have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

British Columbia has just reached a milestone in COVID-19 vaccines.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said Tuesday that 80 percent of the adult population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

At a news conference announcing plans to expand Richmond Hospital, Dix mentioned that the province was also close to having 80 percent of the population over 12 partially immunized.

As of Monday, 78.8 percent of eligible people 12 and older in BC had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 44.6 percent had received their second dose.

When only eligible adults are counted, that number rose to 79.9 percent while 47.7 percent received their second dose.

“Expect our expectation and of course now our expectation – given the effectiveness of these vaccines, their safety record as vaccines, because remember, care workers were vaccinated first before everyone else starting in December 2020 – that we wait for everyone to be vaccinated, “Dix said.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said last week that Canada was closing at 80 percent but the first doses were slowing down.

















The 80 per cent threshold is seen as crucial to community immunity, especially given that children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for the vaccine.

Dix was also asked about some doses of AstraZeneca in the province that they would miss after they expired because people chose not to take AstraZeneca as a second dose.

In June, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization advised that RNA vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna are the second preferred doses for those taking AstraZeneca as the first.

“We were careful. “We had to make an assessment when we distributed AstraZeneca to the pharmacy – because it would not return – how much we would be able to use,” Dix said.

“There was a change in some of the advice we received from NACI at the time, which I think affected the amount of AstraZeneca we used. “We were able to hand over the amount to the people who wanted AstraZeneca.”

British Columbia still has several doses of AstraZeneca on hand, which expire much later in the summer.

Officials continue to urge those who took their first stroke to pursue and take their second dose.

