International
80% of qualified adults in BC have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine
British Columbia has just reached a milestone in COVID-19 vaccines.
Health Minister Adrian Dix said Tuesday that 80 percent of the adult population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
At a news conference announcing plans to expand Richmond Hospital, Dix mentioned that the province was also close to having 80 percent of the population over 12 partially immunized.
As of Monday, 78.8 percent of eligible people 12 and older in BC had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 44.6 percent had received their second dose.
Read more:
Evidence in favor of mixing COVID-19 vaccines, but unknown long-term effects: experts
When only eligible adults are counted, that number rose to 79.9 percent while 47.7 percent received their second dose.
“Expect our expectation and of course now our expectation – given the effectiveness of these vaccines, their safety record as vaccines, because remember, care workers were vaccinated first before everyone else starting in December 2020 – that we wait for everyone to be vaccinated, “Dix said.
Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said last week that Canada was closing at 80 percent but the first doses were slowing down.
A closer look at the COVID-19 vaccination goals of BC
The 80 per cent threshold is seen as crucial to community immunity, especially given that children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for the vaccine.
Trends
Mixing COVID-19 vaccines is a dangerous trend, says WHO chief scientist
Numerous deaths after crane collapse in downtown Kelowna, police say
Dix was also asked about some doses of AstraZeneca in the province that they would miss after they expired because people chose not to take AstraZeneca as a second dose.
In June, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization advised that RNA vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna are the second preferred doses for those taking AstraZeneca as the first.
Dix said a very small number of doses have been missed so far and the province does not yet have the exact number.
BC getting big boost in vaccine supplies
“We were careful. “We had to make an assessment when we distributed AstraZeneca to the pharmacy – because it would not return – how much we would be able to use,” Dix said.
“There was a change in some of the advice we received from NACI at the time, which I think affected the amount of AstraZeneca we used. “We were able to hand over the amount to the people who wanted AstraZeneca.”
British Columbia still has several doses of AstraZeneca on hand, which expire much later in the summer.
Officials continue to urge those who took their first stroke to pursue and take their second dose.
See the link »
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8024862/bc-vaccination-rate-80-per-cent-eligible-adults/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]