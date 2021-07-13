Senate approves campaign hate speech bill, violator risks 10 years in prison





The Senate on Tuesday passed a bill seeking to establish the Electoral Offenses Commission. The red panel described others, at least 10 years in prison or at least a N20m fine or both against any person who uses hate speech to incite ethnic, religious or racial hatred, social or political insecurity or violence against someone or a group of persons during elections. He also described a 20-year prison sentence or a N40m fine against any candidate or agent who damaged or hijacked ballot boxes, ballot papers or election materials before, during and after the election without the permission of the election official in charge of the polling station. The Senate also approved at least 15 years in prison for each person who influenced voters. He also imposed three years imprisonment for any employee who directly or indirectly exerts undue influence over a voter during his or her work. The upper house also gave the nap to stop any campaign against the national interest. He secured a 20-year prison sentence with no penalty penalty for anyone who spreads information that undermines the independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity or unity of the federation. The Senate also gave the head to a term of at least 10 years after the sentence for any election official who prevented any person from voting at the polling station, refused or refused to count any ballots cast as validly cast. The upper house in Clause 20 (2) approved at least 15 years imprisonment for any judicial officer or officer of a court or tribunal that corrupts electoral corruption, during or after elections. He also handed out at least 15 years in prison or a N30m fine to any security personnel or election officials hired by the Independent National Election Commission or the State Election Commission who tried to influence the election result. The bill also described punishment for anyone who slanders the character of an election candidate or members of his or her family. The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Kabiru Gaya (APC, Kano South), in his presentation, said that the draft law became imperative in view of the inability of the Independent National Election Commissions to prosecute election violators in accordance with the provisions of Article 149 and 150 (2) of the Electoral Act (Amended). He said it was unrealistic to expect INEC to hold free, fair and credible elections and at the same time prosecute acts resulting from the same elections. The Senate during the review of the report of the INEC Committee approved the establishment of the National Commission for Electoral Offenses. The membership of the Commission consists of the Chairman, the Secretary and representatives from the Ministries of Justice, Interior, Defense and Information. MANAGEMENT OF ACTIVITY All rights reserved. This material and other digital content on this website may not be reproduced, published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without the express written permission of PUNCH. Contact: [email protected]

