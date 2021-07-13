The WTO wants to win a big prize after 20 years of talks on fish

WTO hopes to reach agreement to cut fisheries subsidies after 20 years

The world spends over $ 35 billion a year subsidizing fishing

The deal could be a major step in tackling the depletion of fish stocks

Developing countries require exceptions

GENEVA, July 14 (Reuters) – Negotiators hope the World Trade Organization on Thursday will not only deal a major blow to overfishing after 20 years of effort, but in doing so will also dispel doubts about its usefulness. .

The global trade watchdog, whose 164 members are also at odds over how to resolve the dispute, has not reached a major trade deal for years, and analysts say it needs to reach one this year to maintain its reliability.

The price could be a significant reduction in widespread fishery subsidies commonly considered to be the single largest factor in depleting fish stocks in the world.

The WTO says it is “on top” of an agreement; General Manager Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said the ministerial meeting, taking place virtually, “should kick us along the way to the agreement”, ahead of a November session aimed at signing the agreement.

Some delegates are privately more skeptical, saying there is still a gap in views on the allocation of subsidies between wealthy members like the European Union on the one hand and developing countries like India on the other.

“Many members think that bigger subsidizers need to make bigger reductions in their subsidies, given the worldwide impact of fishing, both historical and current, while many developing countries think the rules should be different for them, “said Alice Tipping of the International Institute for Sustainable Development.

A confidential proposal in May from African, Caribbean and Pacific countries, seen by Reuters, calls for exemptions for members receiving less than 2.5% of global capture – who others say would undermine the entire deal.

While China is the single largest subsidiary, it accounts for only 21% of the $ 35.4 billion that countries and trading blocs around the world, including the EU and Japan, spend increasing their fleets each year, according to a 2019 study by academics from universities and institutes in Canada, China, and the United States. Read more ( https://tmsnrt.rs/3AyX2Jh )

Meanwhile, sustainable fish stocks have fallen from 90% of the total in 1990 to below 66% in 2017, says the UN Food and Agriculture Organization. ( https://tmsnrt.rs/3yt6ufv )

or Study 2018 by American, Canadian and Australian-based researchers found that too much fishing in international waters – the “open sea” – would be useless without state donations.

“In the waters in the countries where the fleets come from, the reserves have been destroyed, so they have to go somewhere else and they have to compete with each other,” said Daniel Pauly, a fisheries biologist at the University of British Columbia in Canada. special for tone. “This is a race to the end.”

Tipping says the WTO is closer than ever to an agreement – but that a draft text still has 84 countries where there is no agreement yet.

Negotiators say China can help by lifting its opposition to offshore subsidies, and the EU could also lift its opposition to fuel subsidies.

Some also want Washington to falter, perhaps abandoning its proposal to curb forced labor – another cost-saving measure that encourages overfishing.

“This is the last chance for a deal,” said Remi Parmentier of Friends of Ocean Action. “If not, there is an existential crisis in the WTO.”

