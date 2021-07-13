DVIDS – News – Coming to America: International Aircraft, USAF Educated

International
PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM JOINT BASE, Hawaii In a phone call, two Ugandan aviators received the news that they would fly more than 7,000 miles to train with their U.S. counterparts at the Airman School of Leadership.
After receiving the news, Sgts. Turyamureba Daniel and Magambo Charles, Ugandan Air Force aircraft technicians, boarded a plane for the US three days later.
“Selecting for this position was a rigorous process,” Daniel said. “We had to take some exams, do multiple interviews, a medical check-up and complete a fitness assessment.”
The ALS program prepares Airmen for current and future leadership and management with a focus on four goal-based objectives: culture, mission, leadership, and problem solving.
“Representing the Ugandan Air Force and my family means a lot to me,” Daniel said. I am grateful for the US-Ugandan partnership.
Opportunity to attend and gain valuable training – this experience helps both nations become stronger and gives me the ability to take my knowledge back to Uganda and share it with Airmen. “
After in Hawaii, Daniel and Charles met with the Senior Master, Sgt. James Ponziano, 15th Wing International Army Student Officer.
“Our role is to control them in the shelter and orient them to the base,” Ponziano said. “After that, we do a basic tour to discuss standards, expectations, training agendas and local and core policies.”
Ponziano reminded Daniel and Charles of the challenges, barriers, and obstacles that would arise during the 24-day curriculum and graduation requirements.
After starting ALS, Charles volunteered to be the class leader for his class along with the U.S. Space Force Sergeant. Carol Grande, senior threat analyst of the 8th Intelligence Squadron.
“This is the first time we have an international volunteer student to be a class leader,” said Master Sgt. Brien Tarkington, Director of Operations at the 15th Wing Military Vocational Training Center. “After interviewing each of the applicants, the instructors thought Charles would be a great fit for the position.”
As most students spent the first few days of class reviewing certain training material, Daniel and Charles adjusted to a new place, culture, and language.
“I told myself to stay determined and focus on my ultimate goal of finishing class,” Daniel said. I did not see language barriers and the barriers of others as an excuse not to learn, but I embraced it as a challenge to grow. “
Grande found a way to connect with Ugandan aircraft through common interests and eventually overcame the language barrier. Grande, Charles and Daniel spent hours helping each other throughout the course and learning about each other’s values, experiences and cultures.
Daniel and Charles connected with more Airmen through the football games they played over the weekends. The football field, or field, quickly became a familiar sight to Daniel and Charles after they completed their duties.
“I learned that success on the field is similar to success in uniform,” Charles said. “Mission success is a priority of teamwork [as on the pitch and battlefield]. Working in teams can bring different experiences to fulfill a common goal. “
In addition to academic requirements, the course required students to create community projects to reinforce the Whole Airman Concept. Both Daniels and Charles have worked together on a local beach cleaning up by collecting more than 200 pounds of trash.
Both Ugandan aircraft graduated from ALS and returned to their native country, with not only American experience but also an Air Force.
“We have to create a common ground to communicate, for us [military] is to execute the mission while getting to know your people and caring for each other, Grande said. “After meeting Daniel and Charles, I gained valuable insights that challenged me to think differently and strategically orient myself to be an asset to the U.S. Space Force and our allies.”
