Fresh Project Parking Area Near Subway Stations Delhi News





New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday gave its final approval to the dynamic parking rate policy, which aims to streamline the use of parking space in the city. The DDA also approved the inclusion of the Affordable Housing Scheme (ARHC) in the Delhi 2021 Master Plan.

The draft policy on dynamic parking rates was approved by the authority, the top body of the DDA, in a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, taking into account the changed transport scenario.

The policy has rationalized parking rates, which include a reduction in the parking space of a future non-residential project by up to 30% if within 500 meters of a Metro station, 15% if between 500 and 800 meters and 10 if within one kilometer of multi-level car parking.

For housing projects, parking rates will now be based on the number and size of housing units on site instead of the built-up area. Parking rates for government buildings will be streamlined as most visitors use public transport to get to their offices.

On the other hand, parking rates in the case of banquet halls have been increased keeping in mind the orders of the National Green Tribunal. The improved norms aim to ensure that there is adequate parking space inside such places, so that vehicles do not spill onto the outside roads and cause blockages.

The norms were formulated based on a study conducted by the Delhi Urban Arts Commission and discussions with other actors and experts. It will now be sent to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for final review and notification. Once notified, these norms will apply to new projects, as well as to all ongoing projects, a DDA spokesman said.

The policy, he stressed, will ensure better use of public funds as in many government buildings, such as hospitals, most people use public transport or paratrans to enter these facilities and basements built for parking remain unused.

To ensure that there are no anomalies in the calculation of equivalent car space rates and to ensure that rates are uniformly applicable to all categories in the master plan, the term constructed / floor area, wherever provided for the calculation of the parking rate, has been replaced by the FAR area, the spokesman said. It will also align norms according to the procedure followed for sanctioning construction plans under the Unified Building Bye Laws 2016 environment, he added.

The next key decision taken at the meeting is the inclusion of the Affordable Housing Scheme in MPD 2021 to create affordable, sustainable and inclusive housing routes for urban migrants and the urban poor, the spokesman said.

The proposal paves the way for ARHC on private or government land on a priority basis. According to the approved norms, these housing complexes will have a combination of one and two bedroom apartments and dormitories with four to six beds, including all common facilities.

DDA will provide a maximum overall FAR of 50% above and above the FAR allowed to stimulate the concept of ARHCs in Delhi. The policy stipulates that a maximum of 10% of the allowable FAR be used as a commercial component, which can be rented or sold by the developer.

The use of ARHCs will be granted on the basis of a license act with a minimum term of three months and a maximum term of three years, providing access for all beneficiaries eligible for ARHCs, he said.

