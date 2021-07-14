5 dead in Kelowna, BC, crane collapse, police say

Four people were confirmed dead on Monday in the crane collapse in downtown Kelowna, police say, and a fifth is believed to have been buried in rubble in an adjacent building.

Kelowna RCMP announced the news on Tuesday during a press conference at 11am

Just hours after the deadly crane collapsed Monday morning along block 1400 of St. Louis Road. Paul, police said there were many casualties, though they did not release as many as had died.

Here ‘s a look at the crash site this morning at #Kelowna. Four bouquets of flowers lie near the police bar that still block the area. pic.twitter.com/1tfcmZ7ugb – Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) July 13, 2021

Kelowna Insp. Adam MacIntosh confirms 5 victims at Brooklyn construction site in downtown Kelowna on Monday. 1 person is still believed to be buried in the rubble. Police hope the body will be recovered today. All the dead were adult males. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/iA2fHLz9pg – Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) July 13, 2021

Read more: Numerous deaths after crane collapse in downtown Kelowna, police say

On Tuesday, four bouquets of flowers could be seen at the crash site.

Insp. RCMP. Adam MacIntosh said the four individuals who died were all men found at the crash site.

One of the four was transported to the hospital but later died.

Police said the four were connected to the workplace, which was the 25-story tower under construction.

















Kelowna RCMP confirms 5 dead, 1 still missing in Kelowna crane collapse





Kelowna RCMP confirms 5 dead, 1 still missing in Kelowna crane collapse



The fifth person, also a man, was in a building housing a consulting business of some kind, police said.

A sixth person was taken to hospital, with what police called non-life-threatening injuries, but has since been released.

As for the crane collapse, MacIntosh said it was his understanding that workers were ready to dismantle the crane.

Why that crane collapsed is part of the investigation, he said. We do not know the answer and certainly can not speculate.

Undoubtedly, something catastrophic happened. This is the responsibility of WorkSafeBC, along with the RCMP first to ensure that it is not a criminal event, and the other is the investigation by WorkSafeBC to determine exactly what happened.

















First-hand accounts from the collapse of the crane in Kelowna, BC





First-hand accounts from the collapse of the crane in Kelowna, BC



A state of emergency was declared Monday afternoon by Okanagan Central Emergency Operations and it remains in force.

A large part of the downtown area is surrounded by police tapes and the families of the victims have been notified.

“Due to damage to several buildings and the danger posed by the partially collapsed crane, a large area of ​​Kelowna city center was closed and the surrounding area evacuated,” the RCMP said in a press release Tuesday afternoon.

“The evacuation will remain in force until the area is determined to be safe.”

MacIntosh said the immediate goal is to reduce the risk of further possible crane collapse. Once secured, the boom and the part that collapsed will be removed, which would allow the fifth person to be inside the rubble.

Hoping this afternoon, MacIntosh said when asked how long this might take.

He also said that (Monday) was a tragic day. To see all those workers standing there, knowing they had lost some of their friends and co-workers, and to see the families and what they were dealing with, I can only imagine what they were going through.

For now, what we want to do is all we can to support the investigation and support WorkSafeBC and support those families.

















The construction crane collapses





The construction crane collapses



MacIntosh said no one was injured during the rescue operation.

When ambulances, fire and police arrived, I think it was extremely dangerous, he said. There was a real danger that could fall on the rescue workers, the workers as a whole.

It was extremely dangerous and I think we were very lucky that no other life was lost. No rescuer was hurt and we want to keep it that way.

Prime Minister John Horgan also called the demolition of the crane tragic.

When people go to work in the morning, they expect to be able to come home in the evening, Horgan said.

And it’s just a very sad day for those affected families as well as for all the people in Kelowna. Our thoughts are with the people in Kelowna.

If you are a witness to this incident and have not yet spoken to the police, or have any information about this incident, you are required to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

















Kelowna RCMP confirms 5 dead, 1 still missing in Kelowna crane collapse





Kelowna RCMP confirms 5 dead, 1 still missing in Kelowna crane collapse



On Tuesday afternoon, the development company involved in the tower issued a press release.

The Mission team said around 10:45 a.m. Monday, “there was a catastrophic failure of a crane at our construction site in Brooklyn during the crane dismantling process. The RCMP has confirmed four casualties. A fifth individual is not counted.” .

“The Mission Group expresses its deepest sympathy for the families of those who lost their lives. We have set up support services to help those in need and continue to communicate with our employees, businesses and others affected by this tragedy.

“We want to express our gratitude to the Kelowna emergency services. Their timely and professional response to rescue and treat those affected made a very significant difference. “

The Mission Group said it will continue to work with all investigators and authorities.

