Pristina DNA was recovered from a 1,600-year-old sheep mummy

A lone leg of sheep, likely thrown by hungry mine workers, remained hidden in a salt mine in Iran for more than a thousand years, during which time the salinity of the surrounding environment naturally mummified the limb. Now, scientists have extracted the pristine DNA from the mummified foot and date the specimen to the fifth or sixth century.

DNA the molecules were “so well preserved and not fragmented, regardless of their age,” senior study author Kevin Daly, a researcher at the Smurfit Institute of Genetics at Trinity College Dublin, told Live Science. This pristine storage not only allowed the team to examine sheep DNA, but also the genetic material of the salt-loving microbes that grew in the sample, the team reported in a new study, published July 13 in the journal Biology papers .

Archaeologists first found the sheep’s leg from an ancient salt mine located near the village of Chehrabad in northwestern Iran; the same mine has also protected a number of human bodies from decay over millennia. Since 1993, eight salt-treated human mummies have been mined, some with intact skin and hair; these so-called “salt people”, as they are known, range between 1,300 and 2,500 years old, scientists estimate.

Similar: Genetics by numbers: 10 fascinating tales

“This site is something really extraordinary,” said first author Conor Rossi, a doctoral student at the Smurf Institute of Genetics. The high-salt, low-moisture mine not only preserves skin and hair, but also helps protect DNA from destruction by saprophytic microbes – microorganisms that dig themselves out of dead and rotten organic matter, he said.

Enzymes that break down DNA are usually supported water to execute those chemical reactions and saprophytes use such enzymes to break down meat, Rossi said. After an organism dies, enzymes within its cells also begin to hack DNA and alter its chemical structure, according to a 2013 report in the journal Cold Springs Harbor Perspectives in Biology . These enzymes also use water to separate the chemical bonds within the DNA strands.

But in the Chehrabad salt mine, salt molecules bind to water in the environment, making it unavailable to these enzymes. Meanwhile, the soft tissues from human and animal carcasses are completely dried in the extreme environment of the mine. “It’s a really rare case of what is known as natural mummification,” Rossi said.

The team first got access to the rare, mummified sheep specimen through their collaborator and co-author Marjan Mashkour, an archaeologist with the National Museum of Natural History in France and the University of Tehran in Iran. “She had brought this little, little plastic bag, just a small cut of the skin of this foot – what we thought was a goat leg, actually,” Daly said.

The skin sample measures approximately 0.6 square inches (4 square centimeters), providing the team with plenty of DNA to work on. Using carbon dating, the group estimated that the foot was about 1,600 years old, give or take 30 years.

Similar: 10 Amazing Things You Didn’t Know About Animals

To extract DNA from the dried meat, the team first had to completely disperse the skin and isolate any genetic material released as a result. The researchers identified about 25% to 30% of the sample as sheep DNA, with the rest bacterial or archaic DNA. “The bacteria and archaea we could characterize were really dominated by these extremophiles, and mostly archaea, who were salt-loving,” Rossi said. “It was really unusual, it was not the typical type of saprophytic bacteria with the variety of gardens you would find in animal waste.”

Enlarging sheep DNA, the team found that the genetic material showed extremely low levels of fragmentation compared to Iranian bone samples of sheep of a similar age. The sample also showed extremely low levels of deamination, a process by which enzymes remove so-called amino groups from the molecules that make up the double helix scales of DNA. Ancient DNA samples often come with heavy fat, but not in this case.

The researchers then examined genes within sheep DNA that in modern sheep breeds affect the fur of animal clothing. They found that the sheep carried a copy of the “wool” gene variant and a copy of the ancestor “wool” gene variant, which is a dominant genetic trait; this suggests the sheep had a hairy coat, “so it was not necessarily specialized, like a kind of wool sheep, as we think of it today,” Daly said.

Instead, the animal was likely to come from an adult herd for meat or milk production, which would be consistent with previous findings that parts of the Chehrabad mine served as stables for sheep and goats that miners consumed, the authors noted. in their report.

Beyond this study, Daly, Rossi and their friends use ancient genomes to investigate the history of how humans domesticated livestock such as cattle, sheep and goats. Regarding the new study, “One thing we were limited by was the fact that this is just a single individual,” so the team could not use DNA to make broad conclusions about what was going on with the mitigation. of sheep at the time, Rossi said

“This sample, however, was something really extraordinary, how well the DNA was stored,” Rossi said. “I think it’s fair to say we didn’t expect to see that level of conservation.”

Originally published in Live Science.