UP: ATS is likely to take the Ansar men to J&K





The UP Police Anti-Terrorist Team (ATS) on Tuesday took custody of two suspected al-Qaeda-linked Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind (AGH) operatives, a day after a court returned the accused to detention for 14 days . The agency is likely to take Minhaz Ahmed, 30, and Maseeruddin alias Mushir, 50, to Kanpur and Jammu and Kashmir as part of its investigation. ATSH wants to take Minhazi to Kanpur after he claimed he had bought the pistol found in his house from a person in the Chamanganj area. Sources said police had detained about a dozen people suspected of links to the accused. Two of them are from Kanpur district. The agency also wants to gather information about two J&K residents with whom Minhaz was in contact. One of them, identified as Tauheed, had received money from the 30-year-old, officials said. The other J&K resident under the police scanner is Moosa. ATSh has not yet found the place from where Minhaz tied the money to the account Tauheed had provided. The agency has also not yet been successful in retrieving the Minhazs diary that is said to contain details of the two Kashmiris. According to officials, ATS also wants to take Minhaz and Maseeruddin to stores in Lucknow from where they allegedly bought parts of an IED pressure cooker that were allegedly found during their arrest. After questioning them, the police want to prepare a map of their planned intentions. Following the recovery of large-scale explosives and IEDs during the raids on Sunday, Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar had said the explosives and other items would be sent to a forensic science laboratory for examination. Meanwhile, the Minhaz and Maseeruddins families accused police of framing the two suspected militants. Families told reporters the two men were innocent and claimed police were lying about recovering explosives from their homes. They said police had raided their homes but claimed nothing contradictory was found. Minhaz is married and has a son about two years old. He used a battery shop. Maseeruddin used an electronics and has three daughters and a son. On Sunday, following the arrest, police claimed the two were planning to carry out bombings in various parts of the state, including Lucknow. The suspects were also planning to carry out a suicide bombing, police added. The ATS said it was carrying out attacks, mainly in Lucknow and Kanpur, to track down the accomplices of the arrested suspects.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/lucknow/up-ats-likely-to-take-ansar-men-to-jk-7403459/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos