Auburn University researcher ranked among the world’s most influential climate scientists





Article body In its release to the world’s most influential climate scientists, the international news agency Reuters has appointed Hanqin Tian, ​​a professor at Auburn University School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences, hers list of senior scholars leading the study of climate change. Tian, ​​who serves as a Gifted Professor to Solon and Martha Dixon and director of the International Center for Climate Change and Global Change Research, was ranked 118th out of 1,000 international scientists. Known as a prominent researcher of global environmental change, Tian also heads Auburn Climate, Human and Earth System Science (CHESS), an interdisciplinary faculty group working to advance solutions to ongoing environmental challenges. “Dr. Tian’s contributions to the study of climate systems continue to advance solutions to many of the great challenges facing our society, including the protection of natural resources and the development of environmentally sustainable solutions, “said Auburn Provost Bill Hardgrave. his exemplary research and scholarship certainly makes him one of the most influential scholars in the field. “ Two of Tian’s former graduate and postdoctoral students, Chaopun “Crystal” Lu and Wei Ren, are also included in the list. To compile the list, Reuters data journalist Maurice Tamman developed a system for identifying and ranking climate academics according to the impact of their research. Reviewing more than 350,000 scientific papers, Tamman criteria included estimating the number of publications up to December 2020, the frequency of those citations compared to other papers in the field, and the number of citations in the press, social media, and other public policy. Tian’s innovative research findings in the field of climate science have been featured in over 300 publications, including 10 papers published in the most prestigious scientific journals: Nature, science AND Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, or PNAS. Tian’s Nature document, “A Comprehensive Assessment of Global Nitrogen Oxide Sources and Sinks,” 100 Top Altmetric the most discussed article out of 3.4 million works in 2020 and appeared in 134 media worldwide. In 2019, Tian received a prestigious Andrew Carnegie Scholarship to support his work on climate change and food security. Tian was also elected as a member of the American Geophysical Union, or AGU, in 2020 for his extraordinary and pioneering contributions to understanding the role of terrestrial ecosystems in controlling greenhouse gas sources and drownings. AGU selects less than 0.1% of members to join this prestigious group of peers. Tian has co-led an international consortium of scientists from 48 research institutions in 14 countries under the umbrella of the Global Carbon Project, on which he serves as one of the 12 members of the Scientific Steering Committee and co-chair of the International Nitrogen Oxide Evaluation . “International cooperation is essential to solutions to global climate change and sustainable development goals,” Tian said. “Therefore, strengthening partnerships for international research and education is critical to Auburn University’s global profile and ranking.” Over the past decade, Tian has trained and prepared young scientists, including more than 10 doctoral students and postdoctoral colleagues who have become faculty members across the United States, such as two who also made the Reuters list : Lu, currently Assistant Professor in the Department of Ecology, Evolution and Organic Biology at Iowa State University and Ren, now Assistant Professor in the Department of Plant and Soil Science at the University of Kentucky. “Lu and Ren had decades of training and research experience in climate science at Auburn, first as graduate students, postdoctoral students and then researchers before taking up faculty positions,” Tian said. “Both received NSF CAREER awards, the most prestigious award in support of the early career faculty.” Janaki Alavalapati, dean of the Auburn School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences, said the US administration recognizes the growing need for climate scientists and initiatives related to academics, research and information dissemination. “With global recognition of Auburn’s unique strengths in climate science, Auburn is well positioned to engage and direct some of these emerging sciences,” Alavalapati said. “To expand the intellectual reach of Auburn University on a regional, national and international scale, it would be strategic and timely to facilitate a conversation to explore ways to strengthen and expand the AU climate science platform.” (Written by Teri Greene)

