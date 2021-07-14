Cabinet committees changed: Mandaviya, Sonowal, Iranian part of main panel, no allies





DITS AFTER Cabinet expansion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rebuilt cabinet committees, shortening the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and bringing in five new members as part of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA). Core ministries, including Rural Development, Railways, and Oil and Natural Gas, which were represented in the early CCEA, have been left out this time. While Union ministers Smriti Irani, Bhupender Yadav, Sarbananda Sonowal, Giriraj Singh and Mansukh Mandaviya have been brought in as new CCPA members, there are no representatives from the alliance partners. In the past, the CCPA included Ram Vilas Paswan (LJP), Harsimrat Kaur Badal (SAD) and Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena). Both SAD and Shiv Sena left the NDA last year. The other ministers who remain part of the CCPA headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi. The CCEA, which previously had 12 members, now has nine: Modi, Rajnath Singh (Defense), Amit Shah (Home), Nitin Gadkari (Road and Highway), Nirmala Sitharaman (Finance and Corporate Affairs), Narendra Singh Tomar (Agriculture) and Welfare Farmers), S Jaishankar (Foreign Affairs), Piyush Goyal (Trade and Industry; Consumer Affairs; Food and Public Delivery; Textiles) and Dharmendra Pradhan (Education; Skills Development and Entrepreneurship). The Security Cabinet Committee, the highest decision-making body on security matters, and the Cabinet Appointments Committee, which places all important government appointments in the rank of joint secretary and above, remain unchanged. Modi, Shah, Rajnath Singh, Sitharaman and Jaishankar make up the CCS. The two-member Cabinet Appointments Committee consists of the Prime Minister and the Minister of Interior. Union Ministers Virendra Kumar, Kiren Rijiju and Anurag Singh Thakur have been included in the amended Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs chaired by Rajnath Singh. State Ministers for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan are special guests, according to an announcement issued by the Cabinet Secretariat on Monday evening. The new members of the Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth chaired by the Prime Minister are: Narayan Rane (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), Jyotiraditya Scindia (Civil Aviation) and Ashwini Vaishnaw (Communications; Electronics and Information Technology). The Accommodation Cabinet Committee consists of Shah, Gadkari, Sitharaman, Goyal and Hardeep Puri (Oil and Natural Gas; Housing and Urban Affairs) and Minister of State (independent) Jitendra Singh (Science and Technology; Earth Sciences; PMO ) as a special guest. Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Bhupender Yadav are additions to the Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skills Development, chaired by Modi. Special guests for this committee are Gadkari, Ramchandra Prasad Singh (Steel), G Kishan Reddy (Culture, Tourism; Northeast Region Development). In addition to Rajnath, Shah and Sitharaman, who are members of each committee, Goyal is a member of the largest number of panels CCEA, CCPA, Cabinet Committee for Accommodation, Cabinet Committee for Investment and Growth, Cabinet Committee for Employment and Development of Skills.

