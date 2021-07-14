International Dreams in Alaska: How Alyeska Was Created





The Alyeska ski area began in the late 1950s, when a group of Girdwood locals had a dream to build a ski area on Mount Alyeska. They built a road to the bottom of the mountain and installed a pair of tow ropes. But local skiing enthusiasts had little money to expand, so they decided to look for an investor in Alaska or the rest of the US They found a French man named Francois de Gunzburg in Colorado, who was an enthusiastic skier from Chamonix, France. He came to check out Mount Alyeska and liked what he saw. In 1959 and 1960, he invested in an increase in Poma dishes and then in Chairman No. 1, a 5500-meter double chair lift with a 2,200-meter vertical lift and a round house on the upper terminal. At the time, it was one of the tallest chairs built in the US In 1963, Alyeska built the first day lodge and also hosted the U.S. National Alpine Ski Championships. Alyeska also hosted the annual International Airlines ski races. However, it was difficult to make a profit with Alaska’s small population. At the time, I was director of tourism in Alaska, and in 1967, I persuaded Alaska Airlines CEO Charlie Willis to buy the ski area from Francois de Gundzburg. Since I grew up in a former Olympic ski town, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, in Bavaria, Germany, they agreed on the deal if I joined as general manager of the Alyeska ski area. So, as a young German ski scooter, I had the opportunity to develop and expand the ski resort. Alaska Airlines at the time was also not profitable, so I knew it would be a big challenge. Slowly but surely over the next 13 years from 1967 to 1980, we made progress. We built the Alyeska Nugget Inn and Sitzmark Bar and Grill in 1969 and also later built the first buildings at the base of the ski area. In the 1970s we built Chairslifts 2, 3 and 4 in the upper and lower half of the mountain and added night lighting to the ski slopes, from the base at the top of Chair 1 and Chair 4. In 1980, Alaska Airlines decided to sell Alyeska Resort and this time I was lucky enough to find a Japanese company, Seibu / Prince Hotels, to buy Alyeska Resort. The owner, Mr. Yoshiaki Tsutsumi, at the time was ranked by Forbes magazine as the richest man in the world. Japanese officials asked me to sign a long-term management contract, which I gladly did. Over the next 26 years, from 1980 to 2006, Seibu invested heavily. We built the super-luxury room 310 Alyeska Prince Hotel, the Swiss passenger tram with 60 passengers from the hotel on top of the mountain ridge next to the Roundhouse. The top terminal included the AAA Four Diamond restaurant rated Seven Glaciers. Our company invested and updated with more lift chairs, ski trails, a new day lodge and many more projects. In total, Seibu invested more than $ 200 million and Alyeska has developed into a fantastic resort all year round. Unfortunately, Japan and Seibu / Prince hotels experienced a major downturn in the Japanese economy and decided to sell Alyeska in 2006. I had reached the age of 66 and decided after the sale was over that it was time for me to retire after more than 40 years of management and development of Alyeska Resort. This time, in 2006, we were able to find a solid US investor: John Byrne, who was also a passionate skier. He also made substantial improvements to the mountain, including new high-speed chair lifts, improved ski trails and snow making. He also renovated Hotel Alyeska and made other improvements in Alyeska. In 2018, Byrne decided to sell, and this time Alyeska was lucky to get another international investor from Canada. Alyeska was bought by a successful hotel company owned by Ryan Pomeroy from Alberta, Canada. Now, another exciting new investment has just been completed construction near Hotel Alyeska. It will be the most elaborate and expensive Nordic bath in North America. The $ 15 million Spa and Health Center will open in the fall of 2021 and make Alyeska one of the best year-round resorts in North America. Alyeska’s history includes many international investors and operators: Frenchman Francois de Gunzburg, German Chris von Imhof, Alaska Airlines CEO Charlie Willis, Japanese investor Yoshiaki Tsutsumi, American investor John Byrne and now Canadian owner Ryan Pomeroy. Alaska is lucky to have such a wonderful tourist Mecca and world class destination resort. Chris of Imhof is the former general manager of Alyeska Resort. He recently finished writing a book entitled, Today Alyeska, Tomorrow Zee World, about his life and the management time of Alyeska Resort, available on his website,chrisvonimhof.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.adn.com/opinions/2021/07/13/international-dreams-in-alaska-how-alyeska-came-to-be/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos