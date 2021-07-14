Real estate sales near the proposed Surrey Corridor on Langley SkyTrain higher than in surrounding areas

Content of the article
Pre-sales sales near the proposed Surrey-to-Langley SkyTrain corridor are growing faster than in surrounding areas, according to real estate experts.
It is difficult to compare how land prices will rise in the areas around the Surrey line in Langley compared to what happened in other SkyTrain corridors.
We’ve spotted some extra activity in Langley Town, where the line will end, as well as along parts of the line in Surrey, said Michael Ferreira, managing director at Urban Analytics, who tracks preliminary condo projects.
The tricky part, he said, is figuring out what can be attributed to SkyTrain compared to setting up the crazy real estate market.
Based on its Urban Analytics data, Ferreira said, there has been an approximate increase of 15 to 20 percent in the sales values of condos and townhouses in these areas from 2020 to 2021 compared to an increase of 10 to 15 percent in the Surrey and Langley neighborhoods that are not affected by the SkyTrain line.
When it comes to land sales, the interest is grim. Connor Edinger, land and asset data manager at Urban Analytics, looked at places with development potential for many families along the future Surrey-to-Langley SkyTrain corridor.
He compared the average price of square foot land prices from 2016 to 2019 for these properties from 2020 to May 2021 and found that the set prices for development set with many medium and high density households, such as apartments up to and over six floors, rose 24 percent while prices for low-density sites, such as townhouses and string houses, rose 32 percent.
Total sales for multi-family development sites sold in Langley City in 2021 are at a rate of about $ 73.4 million, based on sales of $ 30.6 million between January and May, Edinger said.
That would be slightly lower than $ 90.1 million in 2020, though it is still a significant increase from $ 33.8 million in 2019 and $ 35.2 million in 2018, and even from the boom years of 2017 and 2016, when they were respectively $ 57.4 million and $ 31.9 million.
Last week, the federal government formally committed $ 1.3 billion to fund the SkyTrain extension from King George Station in Surrey along the Fraser Highway at 203 Highway in Langley Town.
For now, it is a corridor marked by many old car dealerships, some vacant lots and shopping malls in the Surrey area, with more bare plots as it heads to Langley.
It is impossible to predict how values around the earth will escalate compared to the way they did for commercial properties and many single-family homes when the Canada Line was built along Cambie Road in Vancouver or the Millennium Line from Brentwood Mall in Burnaby.
Quite difficult to quantify, said Kevin Murray, a senior sales associate at the national CBREs apartment group. Even the Broadway Corridor (in Vancouver) is still for speculation. After all, the driving factor for land value is the potential for resonance and change in the Official Community Plan allowing for increased density due to the planned SkyTrain. If a property is close to SkyTrain but does not allow an upzone, the value will not change that much.
He said only properties that allow for great development potential, such as building a high-rise, will see significant growth.
He noted the properties on Fraser Highway that have been owned by Bucci Developments since the mid-1970s. One is valued at about $ 6.5 million and the other at $ 9.6 million, but they are worth much more based on their density and potential. development.
In recent years, Bucci has planned a major redevelopment east of what is being presented by TransLink as a future SkyTrain station near Route 160. The vision includes condo towers that are 30 storeys high and a spacious, use-centric mixed. But for now, Bucci sites are occupied by a pair of small, low-discount used car dealers.
In general, any property that is on the edge of SkyTrain stops will probably see the greatest growth and demand from potential investors / developers, Murray said.
Bucci Developments hopes to shovel into the ground in two years, said Peter Kiidumae, director of Bucci Investment Corp.s asset management.
There is no doubt (SkyTrain) will affect real estate values and encourage more intensive development as evidenced by the increased interest of investors and developers asking about buying our properties.
Langley Mayor Val van den Broek said a final draft of his new Official Community Planning and Zoning Regulations Plan was signed in June and these will go to a third reading for approval.
This will be a whole resurrection, she said. We want (our transit-oriented developments) to be planned in advance. We want to tell developers, This is what we want here. ‘
