Liam Richards / Canadian Press through AP VANCOUVER, British Columbia Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says “his heart breaks” after the discovery of the most unmarked graves on the grounds of an indigenous residential school on the southern Gulf islands off the coast of British Columbia. The Penelak tribe says more than 160 undocumented and unmarked graves were found on the site of the former Indian Cooper Island Industrial School. “I acknowledge that these revelations only deepen the pain that families, survivors and all indigenous peoples and communities are already feeling as they reconfirm the truth they have long known,” Trudeau told a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday. “For the members of the Penelak Tribe we are here for you. We cannot bring back those who have lost, but we can and will continue to tell the truth,” Trudeau said. The Penelak tribe has issued a letter saying the graves were found on the land of the former residential school on what is now known as the Penelak island between Vancouver Island and the BC continent, about 78 miles (126 kilometers) southwest of Vancouver. “We understand that many of our brothers and sisters from our neighboring communities attended Cooper Island Industrial School,” said Chief Executive Joan Brown in the letter. “We also accept it with an extraordinary amount of grief and loss, that many did not return home.” The Cooper Island Indian Industrial School was operated by the Roman Catholic Church from 1890 until 1969, when the federal government took power. The school closed in 1975 and the building was demolished in the 1980s. Trudeau said the federal government will work with indigenous people to combat systemic discrimination and racism. Nearly 1,000 unmarked graves have been unearthed at former residential school sites in British Columbia and Saskatchewan over the past few months. In July, radar penetrating the ground found 182 human remains near a former residential school in Cranbrook, BC, 524 miles (843 kilometers) east of Vancouver. Just a week ago, the First Cowessess Nation, located about 85 miles (135 kilometers) east of Saskatchewan’s Regina capital, said investigators found “at least 600” unmarked graves on the site of a former Residential School Medieval Indian. In May, the remains of 215 children, some as young as 3, were found buried at the site of what was once Canada’s largest Indigenous residential school, near Kamloops, BC, 220 miles (354 kilometers) east of Vancouver. From the 19th century until the 1970s, more than 150,000 indigenous children were forced to attend state-funded Christian schools, most of them run by Roman Catholic missionary congregations, in a campaign to assimilate them into society. Canadian. The Canadian government has acknowledged that physical and sexual abuse was rampant in schools, with students beaten to speak their native languages. Two members of Parliament’s New Democratic Party have called for the federal government to investigate allegations of “crimes against humanity” in residential schools.

