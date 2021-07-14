Australian apartment blocks located in strong blockage





An Australian residential block was placed under tight blockade with police posted on Tuesday as authorities stepped up efforts to curb a rapidly rising coronavirus outbreak. Police guarded both the front and rear exits of an apartment block in Sydney’s Bondi neighborhood, where nine people tested positive for Covid-19, with limited movement in and out of the building. A sign pasted on an apartment window read “Send Beer” while another asked, “Where’s the vaccine?” Sydney is currently in the third week of a partial blockade as authorities try to curb the spread of the virus in the community. Most residents of Australia’s largest city are allowed to leave home for exercise, basic shopping, work or health reasons, but are encouraged to stay home. Stricter restrictions are imposed on people who have visited places that have been declared a virus hotspot, which may include mandatory 14-day quarantine. Australia’s last Covid-19 spread began in mid-June and has since grown to 767 cases. An entire block of flats in Melbourne was also placed in solitary confinement for 14 days after evacuation workers who visited Sydney proved positive. Authorities are now asking Australians living in other apartment buildings to wear masks when they are in common areas. “When you are in apartment buildings, we do not want you to gather in any common space,” said New South Wales chief health officer Kerry Chant. “We are really asking a public health order to wear masks when passing through common areas.” Residents in a southwestern Sydney neighborhood where the virus is currently spreading faster are now required to be tested every three days if they leave the area to work. Under 10 per cent of Australians have been fully vaccinated, leaving the population highly vulnerable to the rapidly spreading Delta variant. The Sydney blockade was scheduled to end on Friday, but an extension is now looking possible, despite a drop in new infections to 89 in the last 24 hours. – AFP Facebook

