Indonesia Covid-19: Almost half of Jakarta’s population may have caught the virus, poll reveals





The survey, published July 10, tested for coronavirus antibodies in the blood of about 5,000 people across the city from March 15-31. The results showed that 44.5% of those tested had antibodies, indicating that they were infected with Covid-19.

Jakarta has a population of about 10.6 million, government figures show. According to researchers, up to 4.7 million people could be infected in the capital by March 31st.

“Through this survey, we can estimate the percentage of Jakarta residents who have been infected with the SARS CoV-2 virus, regardless of whether they have been identified by PCR tests or not,” Widyastuti, head of the Jakarta Provincial Health Office, told a news conference. online press on July 10, the state news agency Antara reported.

According to Indonesian Data of the Ministry of Health , Jakarta had registered more than 382,000 cases of Covid-19 on March 31, when the study ended. As of Tuesday, that number had risen to 689,243. This increase in the capital comes as Indonesia – the fourth most populous nation in the world – faces a terrible phase in its battle with the pandemic, recording tens of thousands of daily cases and up to 1000 deaths per day across the country in one of Asia’s worst outbreaks. Hospitals across the country, especially on the island of Java – where Jakarta is located – have been pushed to the brink by the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, with several cities, including the partially located capital seclusion Dr. Pandu Riono, an epidemiologist from the University of Indonesia School of Public Health, said the study found that some people are at higher risk than others, Antara reported. “People in densely populated areas are more susceptible to Covid-19 infection,” he said. “The higher the body mass index, the more infected, in this case [those who are] overweight and obese. “People with high blood sugar levels are also more at risk.” The report also found the highest number of antibodies in the 30-49 age group and that infection levels were higher in women. The results are in line with health experts’ fears that it could be Indonesia’s Covid-19 crisis. Heavier than official numbers suggest, with the country initially initially slow in testing and contact traces. At first, authorities did not realize how quickly the virus had spread in this latest wave, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin had previously told CNN. Focus on vaccinations Scientists have discovered that people recovering from coronavirus are more likely to have an immune system – but it is not clear how strong it is or how long it lasts. Herd immunity is the idea that a disease will stop spreading once the population becomes immune, however, the researchers were careful to attribute the high percentage of antibodies found in their study to herd immunity. “In an open city like Jakarta – which has high mobility within and between regions – it is difficult to achieve herd immunity,” the researchers said. Instead, Jakarta should focus on vaccination of residents to build immunity to the virus, they added. – or about 18% of the population – are fully vaccinated, according to Indonesia has fully vaccinated only 5.5% of its population, according to CNN’s Covid-19 vaccine observer. In Jakarta, more than 1.95 million people– or about 18% of the population – are fully vaccinated, according to Data of the Ministry of Health Indonesia has relied heavily on Sinovac in its national distribution of Covid-19 vaccination that began in January. Concerns have been raised in recent weeks about the effectiveness of the Chinese vaccine against the most infectious variants as hundreds of health workers contracted the disease despite being vaccinated, with dozens hospitalized. Health Minister Budi told a news conference on Friday that all health workers would receive a third stroke. Modern RNA vaccine , Reported by Antara. The first shipments of the vaccine were shipped to Indonesia from the United States over the weekend. “We have agreed that the Moderna vaccine will be given as a third dose to provide maximum immunity to existing viral mutations,” he said.

