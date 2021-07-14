S.Korea tightens COVID curbs in most parts of the country after daily cases hit record





Few people walk a busy shopping street amid tight rules of social distancing due to the coronavirus disease pandemic (COVID-19) in Seoul, South Korea, July 12, 2021. REUTERS / Heo Ran

SEULL, July 14 (Reuters) – South Korea on Wednesday tightened social distance boundaries across much of the country in a bid to fight its worst ever coronavirus outbreak as new COVID-19 cases rose on Tuesday. at previous daily highs at 1,615. Amid growing concerns about the more contagious Delta variant and an extension of the immobile vaccine, the latest daily number easily surpassed the previous record – last Friday 1,378. Group infections have spread rapidly around the capital Seoul and neighboring areas driven by the Delta variant, the Korean Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said. Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said from Thursday the government will tighten the rules of distancing in most of the country, with the exception of some southern regions, to Level 2 at the four-level level of the country. Below level 2, gatherings of more than eight people are prohibited and restaurants and bars must be closed by midnight. This is still two levels below the most difficult borders available to the government. These restrictions – Level 4, including banning more than two people from meeting after 6pm – were imposed Monday in Seoul’s largest area. The continued increase in new cases was partly accompanied by an increase in the Delta variant, which accounted for 30.7% of all new cases reported from July 4-10, and nearly 70% of the most transmissible types, KDCA said. The outbreak has so far resulted in fewer deaths and serious illnesses than previous ones, with many older and more vulnerable South Koreans now vaccinated against the virus. The country’s total pandemic infections rose to 171,911, with 2,048 deaths, KDCA data showed. But inoculation has slowed in recent weeks, with only 30.6% of the 52 million population receiving at least one vaccine dose, while comparable numbers exceed 60% in many other advanced nations including Britain and Singapore. Read more Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Edited by Tom Hogue and Kenneth Maxwell Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

