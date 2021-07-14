The Russian military has sent water bombers to support thousands of firefighters fighting large-scale fires in Siberia, a region known for its frozen tundra that is now crumbling under a heat wave.

The blaze is raging 800,000 hectares of forest and the worst-hit Yakutia region in the north has been in a state of emergency for weeks as climate scientists sound the alarm for potential long-term impact.

On Tuesday, more than 2,600 firefighters were battling the blaze in Yakutia, which has borne the brunt of fires in recent years.

It is suffocating, our lungs are being poisoned by the harsh smoke, reads one of two online petitions from Yakutia residents addressed to President Vladimir Putin. They are looking for more equipment and forces to fight fires.

Russia has seen its annual fire season get wilder in recent years, as climate change has led to extremely high temperatures across the northern Siberian tundra. This year, temperatures have already reached record highs.

The risk of fire has been seriously ignited across the country due to the abnormal heat wave, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

The fires have destroyed dozens of homes in Russia’s central-western Chelyabinsk region. Photos: Manual of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies / EPA

Putin ordered the defense ministry to assist local authorities, while the military deployed several Ilyushin Il-76 jets that dropped water to extinguish the flames from the sky, Shoigu said, without specifying exactly how many planes were sent.

Fires in Russia’s central Chelyabinsk region last week killed a man and destroyed dozens of houses in villages.

Fires in Siberia have raised fears about permanent melting and peatlands, releasing long-stored carbon into the frozen tundra.

Ash from fires can also cover the snow cover, making it dark in order to absorb more solar radiation and heat up even faster.

In both 2019 and 2020, Yakutia fires led to record amounts of greenhouse gases being released from the region, according to the Copernicus Atmospheric Monitoring Service (CAMS), part of a European Union monitoring program.

In the past six weeks, fires in the region have produced about 150 megatons of carbon dioxide equivalent near Venezuela’s 2017 annual fossil fuel emissions, said Mark Parrington, a senior scientist at CAMS.

We were still pooling information to test and understand what climate means, he said. This year we have not yet seen so many fires within the Arctic Circle within this region, but only within the last three to four days have we started to see a number of hotspots and a lot of smoke, Parrington said.

The country has struggled under a heat wave that has broken several temperature records in western Russia. Moscow has spent its hottest day in June for 120 years after temperatures reached 34.7C.

The smoke hangs over the city of Yakutsk, coming from the Gorny and Khangalassky districts hit by the fire. Photos: Vadim Skryabin / TASS

In Siberia, the city of Yakutsk hit 35C at one point; and the city of Verkhoyansk regions seen as one of the coldest places on Earth without temperatures above 30C, said the state weather forecasting agency.

The temperature is really high, 8-10 degrees higher than the norm. It is really unusual for the temperature to be above 30 degrees north, said the head of science agency, Roman Vilfand, at a conference.

He said the temperature should drop next week with increasing rainfall, factors that should slightly reduce the risk of new fires starting, although they may not stop the spread of existing fires.

Similar conditions in parts of Canada and the U.S. Pacific in the northwest have also led to fires. Nearly 60 fires are burning in all 10 states in the American dry west on Tuesday, with the largest in Oregon consuming an area nearly twice that of Portland.

These fires will continue to occur with climate change, said Andrey Shegolev, head of the WWF Russia forest program office, who called for more funding for local firefighting efforts. The question in this situation is, what to do?