Connect with us

International

Siberian fires: Russian military planes and thousands of firefighters fight blazes | Russia

Published

16 seconds ago

on

By

 


The Russian military has sent water bombers to support thousands of firefighters fighting large-scale fires in Siberia, a region known for its frozen tundra that is now crumbling under a heat wave.

The blaze is raging 800,000 hectares of forest and the worst-hit Yakutia region in the north has been in a state of emergency for weeks as climate scientists sound the alarm for potential long-term impact.

On Tuesday, more than 2,600 firefighters were battling the blaze in Yakutia, which has borne the brunt of fires in recent years.

It is suffocating, our lungs are being poisoned by the harsh smoke, reads one of two online petitions from Yakutia residents addressed to President Vladimir Putin. They are looking for more equipment and forces to fight fires.

Russia has seen its annual fire season get wilder in recent years, as climate change has led to extremely high temperatures across the northern Siberian tundra. This year, temperatures have already reached record highs.

The risk of fire has been seriously ignited across the country due to the abnormal heat wave, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

The fires have destroyed dozens of homes in Russia's central-western Chelyabinsk region.
The fires have destroyed dozens of homes in Russia’s central-western Chelyabinsk region. Photos: Manual of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies / EPA

Putin ordered the defense ministry to assist local authorities, while the military deployed several Ilyushin Il-76 jets that dropped water to extinguish the flames from the sky, Shoigu said, without specifying exactly how many planes were sent.

Fires in Russia’s central Chelyabinsk region last week killed a man and destroyed dozens of houses in villages.

Fires in Siberia have raised fears about permanent melting and peatlands, releasing long-stored carbon into the frozen tundra.

Ash from fires can also cover the snow cover, making it dark in order to absorb more solar radiation and heat up even faster.

In both 2019 and 2020, Yakutia fires led to record amounts of greenhouse gases being released from the region, according to the Copernicus Atmospheric Monitoring Service (CAMS), part of a European Union monitoring program.

In the past six weeks, fires in the region have produced about 150 megatons of carbon dioxide equivalent near Venezuela’s 2017 annual fossil fuel emissions, said Mark Parrington, a senior scientist at CAMS.

We were still pooling information to test and understand what climate means, he said. This year we have not yet seen so many fires within the Arctic Circle within this region, but only within the last three to four days have we started to see a number of hotspots and a lot of smoke, Parrington said.

The country has struggled under a heat wave that has broken several temperature records in western Russia. Moscow has spent its hottest day in June for 120 years after temperatures reached 34.7C.

The smoke hangs over the city of Yakutsk, coming from the Gorny and Khangalassky districts hit by the fire.
The smoke hangs over the city of Yakutsk, coming from the Gorny and Khangalassky districts hit by the fire. Photos: Vadim Skryabin / TASS

In Siberia, the city of Yakutsk hit 35C at one point; and the city of Verkhoyansk regions seen as one of the coldest places on Earth without temperatures above 30C, said the state weather forecasting agency.

The temperature is really high, 8-10 degrees higher than the norm. It is really unusual for the temperature to be above 30 degrees north, said the head of science agency, Roman Vilfand, at a conference.

He said the temperature should drop next week with increasing rainfall, factors that should slightly reduce the risk of new fires starting, although they may not stop the spread of existing fires.

Similar conditions in parts of Canada and the U.S. Pacific in the northwest have also led to fires. Nearly 60 fires are burning in all 10 states in the American dry west on Tuesday, with the largest in Oregon consuming an area nearly twice that of Portland.

These fires will continue to occur with climate change, said Andrey Shegolev, head of the WWF Russia forest program office, who called for more funding for local firefighting efforts. The question in this situation is, what to do?

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/14/siberia-wildfires-russia-army-planes-and-thousands-of-firefighters-battle-blazes

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: