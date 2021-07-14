Lightning kills 76 in India, including selfie-makers near the famous fort

NEW DELHI Some people reportedly taking selfies near a historic fortress in northern India were among nearly 80 killed bylightning strikesduring the early stages of the annual monsoon season, officials said Monday.
Deadly lightning strikes are common in the vast Asian country during the June-September floods, which bring break from the summer heat across the northern plains of India.
Of the 76 killed, at least 23 people died in the mostly desert state of Rajasthan, including a dozen who were watching the storm cross Jaipur city from watchtowers near the famous 12th-century Amer Fort late Sunday, an official said. of the Department of State Disasters.
It was already raining when people were there. They hugged in the towers as the rain intensified, added a senior Jaipur police officer, Saurabh Tiwari.
He said up to 30 people were in the tower when the lightning struck. Emergency crews were checking to see if any casualties had fallen into a deep ditch on one side of the towers.
Some of the injured were left unconscious by the strikes. Others ran out of panic and extreme pain, he added.
Officials told local media some of those killed were taking selfies during the storm.
Every year, tens of thousands of tourists visit Fort Amer, a medieval hilltop complex outside Jaipur also known as Fort Amber.
People had flocked to the fort, which gives a panoramic view of the resort town of Jaipur, after several weeks of strong heat in the state.
In the neighboring state of Uttar Pradesh, at least 42 people were killed in lightning strikes on Saturday and Sunday, officials said. They gave no further details on where they were killed.
Another 11 people died in the central state of Madhya Pradesh over the weekend, an official at the states’ disaster control room told AFP.
Two of them, who had taken their camels and sheep for grazing, were sheltering under a tree when they were struck by lightning, the official said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said compensation would be provided to the victims’ families.
Last month,27 people were killedand four passengers on a flight were hospitalized after heavy riots during monsoon storms in the eastern state of West Bengal.
Nearly 2,900 people were killed by lightning in India in 2019, according to the National Bureau of Crime Records, the latest figures available.
Monsoon is essential for replenishing water supplies in South Asia, but it also causes death and widespread destruction throughout the region each year.
Read Next