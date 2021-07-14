MCF sets rehabilitation policy for Aravali village residents Gurgaon News





Faridabad: The Faridabad Municipal Corporation (MCF) announced on Tuesday a rehabilitation policy for the residents of Khori village, where the Supreme Court has ordered the demolition of 10,000 illegally built houses in the Aravali forest land.

Under the policy, entitled Khori Jhuggi Resident Rehabilitation Policy, the civilian body set three conditions for villagers to become eligible for about 1,800 EWS dwellings in Faridabads Dabua Colony and Bapu Nagar. Residents will have to meet at least one of these conditions

According to the eligibility criteria, at least one acquired member or head of household must be a registered voter of Badhkal constituency on January 1, 2021. Those voting in Delhi will not be rehabilitated in Haryana, officials clarified.

Second, the head of the household must have a pehchan patra parivar (a family ID) issued by the Haryana government on January 1 this year. The third condition is that an electricity connection provided by discom DHBVN must be in the name of the head of the household or a winning member. Those who meet any of these criteria will be included in the rehabilitation list. Separately, every resident of Khori with an annual income of up to 3 Rs per year can seek rehabilitation.

Those who will provide EWS flats will have to pay around Rs 3.8 each. Of the total amount, Rs 17,000 will have to be paid within 15 days of the issuance of the separation letter. The flat will be available for Rs 3,77,500 and each entrant will have to make an advance of Rs 17,000 within 15 days of the separation letter. The remaining amount can be paid in installments of Rs 2,500 per month for 15 years, Municipal Commissioner Garima Mittal said at a news conference on Tuesday.

The EWS apartments in Dabua Colony and Bapu Nagar have a carpet area of ​​30 square meters. They also have electrical and water connections.

Qualified villagers will also be paid Rs 2,000 for six months or until their EWS flat is ready, whichever is earlier. All qualified people will be rehabilitated. Moreover, those who do not create any obstacles in the process of overthrowing governments will be given priority. Those protesting against the incitement and preventing officials from carrying out the court order will not be considered, said Faridabad Deputy Mayor Yashpal Yadav.

Corporate officials said they would soon set up camps so villagers could submit their rehabilitation documents. The civilian body, officials said, will first assess the villagers for eligibility conditions and then give them enough time to prepare the documents. They clarified that the demolition would begin before July 19 in accordance with the Supreme Court order. Villagers in Khori have been on the wings of anti-destruction weapons and have prevented officials on many occasions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/gurgaon/mcf-lays-down-rehab-policy-for-aravali-village-residents/articleshow/84391035.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos