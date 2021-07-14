Spotted drone back in Jammu, ‘Returns to Pakistan’ as BSF begins launching





A drone was spotted near the international border in Jammu around 10am on Tuesday, causing the Border Security Force (BSF) to open five to six bullets, after which it returned to Pakistani territory, an official said. . “On the night of the intervention on July 13 and 14, a bright red light was noticed by the own troops in the Arnia sector around 0952 in the afternoon at ht 200 mtrs on its side. The warning troops fired from their position towards the bright red light, due to which it bounced back. Areas under control. “Nothing has been found so far,” the BSF said in a statement. This is the sixth time a drone has been seen flying over Jammu after two explosions rocked India Air Force Station in June. Two IAF personnel had suffered minor injuries in the blasts that occurred at the high-security airport located about 14km from the border with Pakistan. Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief later said another major strike was averted when a terrorist, believed to be working for Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba clothing, was arrested with an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) that would be used for a strike “in a crowded place”. The arrest is not related to the attack at the airport, Dilbagh Singh said. A day later three suspected drones were seen again in three different locations in Jammu. According to officials, the first drone was spotted in the area of ​​Kaluchak canton, the second in the area of ​​Ratnuchak canton and the third in the Kunjwani area between 1:30 and 4 in the morning. The hexacopter spotting was also reported within the Indian High Commission in Islamabad on the night of June 26th. It allegedly happened hours before the Indian Jammu Air Force Base drone strike. “Maybe he was recording our function which was a curtain raising event on the 75th Independence Day of India, but we can not be sure of their purpose,” a diplomat told News18. Read all the Latest News, Latest News and Coronavirus News here

