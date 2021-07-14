Rowley takes his shot Local News

I got the vaccine that was available. This was the mockery of the Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowleys after he got his kick late yesterday.

Rowley said he was happy to receive the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine.

I consulted with my doctors here and abroad, including the Chief of Medicine, and they signed it and I was quite happy to get it. This is the vaccine that is currently available in Trinidad and Tobago, he told the Express.

He recalled statements made by Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal that he (Moonilal) was confident the Prime Minister would never have received the Sinopharm vaccine, despite the fact that the Government had agreed to make a substantial purchase of the vaccine, he said. The Prime Minister: I have never had a problem with taking Sinopharm.

He said that when the Government announced that it was purchasing Sinopharm vaccines, following the announcement of World Health Organization (WHO) approval for that vaccine, Moonilal, a non-scientist, had been trying to underestimate the vaccine, claiming with contempt that the population of T&T were being used as guinea pigs for vaccines.

He was seeking to create vaccine reluctance at the height of the pandemic, the prime minister said. But our position has consistently been that we will use in Trinidad and Tobago every vaccine approved by the WHO.

In Moonilals’ statement that opposition questions about who was receiving the Pfizer vaccine forced the Prime Minister to take Sinopharm, the Prime Minister said: I would have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca in Tobago on Easter Tuesday. That morning I tested positive for Covid-19. At the time, I (I was told) could not have been vaccinated until October. But within the period the revised recommendation was that you could be vaccinated three months after you tested positive. And at this time the country is being vaccinated across the board with Sinopharm. And like many of my fellow citizens, this is the vaccine I received. So it is the Opposition that is trying to do something from AstraZeneca vs. Pfizer vs. Moderna vs. J & Jall while it was unsuccessful in their efforts to encourage vaccine reluctance, Rowley said.

Let’s get out of

this thing together

The prime minister received the Sinopharm vaccine at 10:10 a.m. at the Diego Martin health facility, just hours before a 800,000-dose load was dropped from China at Piarco International Airport, a supply large enough to vaccinate 400,000 people.

The prime minister posted a video on social media showing the vaccine passing from the bottle to the needle in his arm. With a red mask on his face, with the letters PM, the Prime Minister said that the only thing that is known, from all the evidence, is that the virus is being suppressed by the vaccination program. A number of vaccines have been approved for use and reports are that vaccinated populations are protected as long as people are responding better to any infection. It is reducing the need for hospitalization, reducing the power of disease over you, and virtually eliminating death. The benefits of the vaccine make it worthwhile to vaccinate the population, he said.

Rowley added: On the other hand, we are seeing strong evidence that unvaccinated populations are still being destroyed by the virus. These are unusual periods that I never expected when we decided to build this facility (Diego Martin Health Facility) that would be used in a pandemic and that I would be vaccinated here. Covid-19 is with us, we have to live with it and we are fighting it.

He encouraged Diego Martin’s people, who will be served by the health institution, to be vaccinated. Noting that a large shipment of Sinopharm vaccines arrived on site, he said: For the coming weeks we will have as many vaccines as we need to vaccinate people. He said he noted a statement from a CDC expert yesterday that if that country had been able to vaccinate all people in hospitals, most of them would not have been hospitalized with Covid-19.

“Vaccines are available, get the vaccine you are offered, vaccinate as soon as possible, make your second stroke when it comes and feel confident that you will be better able to respond if you are infected,” he said. . The virus is there and only requires access to a few people to continue, he said, urging people to follow all the health protocols and we will get out of this together.

Moonilal: It was

Opposition pressure

The prime minister joins the list of prominent public officials to receive the vaccine, which includes the president, several ministers and opposition MPs.

The WHO, which approved the vaccine on May 7, recommends an interval of three to four weeks between the first and second doses of Sinopharm.

CMO Dr Roshan Parasram, who was present at the Diego Martin facility, said that tomorrow Sinopharm vaccines from the large shipment are expected to be in the public health system, starting at the Diego Martin Health Center.

Commenting yesterday, Moonilal said the move by the Prime Ministers was good as it would boost confidence in Sinopharm. However, he said that the action of the Prime Ministers came after the pressure of the Opposition.

It was the Opposition that led him to show confidence in the Chinese vaccine by taking it. It’s us who first advised him to take it. And then we asked him in Parliament if he had received the Pfizer vaccine, he was ambivalent and now he has bowed under the pressure of the Opposition and received the Sinopharm vaccine, he said.