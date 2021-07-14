The PML-N makes the conscious decision to avoid responding to the PPP tirade

ISLAMABAD: The Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N) has taken a conscious decision to ignore the tirades against it by Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari during the general election campaign for the Free Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly (AJKLA)

We have decided not to respond to the Bilawals diatrib or to attack the PPP during our campaign as our target is Prime Minister Imran Khan and the system he runs and created it, PML Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal told News.

During his election speeches, Bilawal has often harshly attacked the PML-N, particularly its Vice President Maryam Nawaz, citing her remarks. But he has also been critical of the prime minister.

While the PML-N in its poll poll ignored Bilawals attacks against him, its top leaders have reacted to his remarks during their appearances on talk TV shows while answering questions from executives.

Ahsan Iqbal said the PML-N does not want to fight on both the PPP and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) fronts – and expend its energies on such an exercise. We want to focus on those who have brought Pakistan into this bad transition.

He claimed that in trying to attack PML-N, PPP was giving consolation to PTI, which wants the opposition parties to continue to take over each other. We do not want to facilitate the PTI by closing the horns with PPP, which is tasked with creating holes in the unity of the opposition.

Ahsan Iqbal said that without a doubt PTI felt encouraged and enthusiastic when PML-N and PPP denounced each other. The PTI is put on its back when the two major opposition parties speak with one voice on major issues, he said.

Meanwhile, from the PML-N party, Maryam Nawaz has taken over the electoral direction of her party in Azad Kashmir and is addressing public rallies every day. In the early stages, it was said how she and party president Shehbaz Sharif will be on the campaign trail as led by PML-N supreme supreme Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz has devoted her time to talking about the Kashmir issue, especially the policy of governments after the annexation of the occupied part of Kashmir by India. She is blasting the prime minister on this issue with a single mind.

On the PTI side, a group of federal ministers and party leaders are overseeing his election. Fiery speakers Ali Amin Gandapur and Murad Saeed have been assigned this job and are playing in the front leg. Gandapur has created a riot over the ban on its attack on Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal. Ministers are clashing with both PML-N and PPP.

For the first time in the history of the AJK election campaign, the state election commissioner has ordered the registration of a case against Gandapur for open distribution of money among voters during a rally. The act was captured and broadcast on television cameras. It seems that the AJK election commission has received a trigger from the Pakistan Election Commission by showing courage and acting against the minister without fear or favor.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to involve himself in the PTI poll campaign by addressing several rallies in the major cities of Azad Kashmir. He plans to speak at public meetings in Mirpur and Muzaffarabad.

Long before PML-N and PTI started their survey campaigns, Bilawal had already started addressing rallies in Azad Kashmir. He remained engaged in training for two weeks but had to interrupt his election due to his departure for the United States on a ten-day trip.

In his absence, no other prominent PPP leader has pushed the campaign forward in a meaningful way. When Bilawal returns, there would be only a few days left until the evaluation closes. During that period, he would renew his contacts with the Kashmiri electorate expecting a better performance in the July 25 polls than last time.

As politics in Pakistan has calmed down as the multi-party opposition coalition, the Democratic Movement of Pakistan (PDM), lost steam – largely due to rifts within it and a lack of public activities threatening the government – Azad Kashmir has become angry over a campaign. fiercely contested electoral.