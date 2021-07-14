‘Pure Ethnic Profile’: New Wave of Forbidden Tigers





Witnesses of ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) say thousands of Tigris are being arrested and their businesses shut down in cities across Ethiopia in a new wave of ethnic targeting by authorities during the eight-month conflict in the Tigray region.

The bans follow the dramatic turn of the war last month when revived Tigray forces marched on the regional capital, Mecca, as Ethiopian soldiers withdrew and the Ethiopian government announced a unilateral ceasefire. An early wave of arrests followed the start of the war in November after months of tensions between the government and Tigrays leaders.

Meron Addis, a 32-year-old lawyer who has raised money for food and other aid for people in Tigray and has been open to civilian taxes, told the Associated Press that two plainclothes police officers came to her home in the capital, Addis Ababa, on June 28 and charged him with storing weapons. Dozens of uniformed officers then searched the site without submitting an order, she said.

After finding no weapons, they took her to a police station where she was accused of expressing support for Tigray forces and spreading hatred on social media. She met several other Tigers while in custody and was released a week later.

Police told her she was helping the junta, a common term used by authorities for Tigray fighters. You are causing friction between the government and the people of Tigray by posting pictures on Facebook of children and victims of war, famine and rape, she told her. Following her release, two of her relatives were detained.

Another detainee who was released last week told the AP that several dozen other Tigrajans were being held at a center on the outskirts of the capital.

At first we were told we were suspected of having links with (Tigray fighters). Once in jail, they started accusing us of sending money to support terrorists and vowed that we would not be released if the Ethiopian prisoners of war were not released under the control of (Tigray forces), he said. None of us were brought to trial. Like many others, he spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation.

With the Ethiopian government declaring the ruling Tigray party a terrorist group, ordinary Tigris across the country are under even more pressure as they seek to talk about alleged war atrocities and send aid to the region as hundreds of thousands of people face the world’s worst famine crisis in a decade,

And Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in a speech after the withdrawal of Ethiopian forces claimed that ordinary Tigris had supported Tigray fighters.

The new wave of mass bans has not been publicly acknowledged by security officials. Federal police spokesman Jeylanr Abdi did not answer questions, but federal police told Addis Standard media that they do not arrest citizens based on ethnicity.

The Ethiopian government’s human rights commission, however, said it was monitoring the detentions of Tigrayans and media workers suspected of links to the situation in Tigray. Such measures exacerbate public concerns about the risk of ethnic profiling, she said in a statement.

A Tigrayan activist told the AP that the arrests appear to be taking place in major cities across Ethiopia. People who have never set foot in the Tigray region and those who have no knowledge of politics are becoming victims, he said, adding that some are fleeing the capital for fear of arrest.

A letter from Tigrayan’s lawyers to the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, received from the AP, said the fate of thousands of people remains unknown. And hundreds of Tigrayan businesses in Addis Ababa, including restaurants, bars, cafes and other places, have been closed and sealed for no apparent reason that the claim of security concerns, it says. This campaign against the Tigrayans must be stopped because it is a dangerous practice that violates the rights of citizens without sufficient evidence.

A lawyer, Tesfalem Berhe, said he has compiled a list of 103 Tigrayan detained in the capital in recent weeks. Many were taken to shops, cafes and bus stops because their IDs indicated their ethnicity or because Tigrins spoke, he said. The others were taken from their homes.

They have disappeared, he said, estimating that tens of thousands have been arrested. They have not been given access to their families and lawyers. … There are no allegations of crime. It is simply ethnic profiling.

A Tigrayan civil servant in the capital told the AP that he saw a colleague arrested by two plainclothes officers at the health center where he worked. When the peer manager asked why, officers cited unspecified security reasons.

I’m very nervous because we hear about a lot of people being arrested. “I’m worried that the police and security services are monitoring us, so I can hardly speak on the phone,” said the civil servant. For any Tigrayan in Addis Ababa, it is difficult for us at this time because of the political situation.

Tsegazeab Kidanu, a volunteer coordinator for a civil society group campaigning against human rights abuses in Tigray, was arrested at his home on June 29 while watching TV in his pajamas, a relative said. Again, an order did not appear. He was not charged.

Authorities later told his lawyer, Tesfalem, that he had been released, but his whereabouts remain unknown.