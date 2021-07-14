Rodrigo Duterte heads the poll to be the next vice president of the Philippines





MANILA – President Rodrigo Duterte came out of a poll Tuesday as the main choice to be the Vice President of the Philippines when the election comes in May 2022, and his daughter, Sara, remains the most popular choice to be his successor as president . Duterte came in with 18% of the poll, securing an edge that could encourage the brave 76-year-old to move forward with his controversial offer. Duterte is limited to a single six-year term as president under a provision in the 1987 constitution that came into force after the fall of President Ferdinand Marcos, who ruled the Southeast Asian nation for 20 years, most recently as dictator. Duterte’s political supporters have urged the popular president to run for vice president and have given him a free hand in electing his presidential friend. A successful campaign would allow Duterte to continue to take power, nominally from the country’s second highest office. Duterte initially seemed hesitant, but in recent weeks he has expressed openness to the idea. Speaking in a televised speech Monday night, Duterte said running for vice president was “just to scare” political opponents. Then he added: “But I say, let ‘s see … if it’s good for the country, I’ll do it.” “If nothing contributes to our republic, then no thank you, we’ll just waste time and you’re just contributing to the enigma of the moment,” he said. The survey, conducted by local independent Pulse Asia survey from June 7th to 16th, was based on face-to-face interviews with 2,400 adults across the country. It is the first major study to raise public opinion on Duterte’s ability to stay active. In the presidential poll, Duterte’s eldest daughter, Sara, increased her lead by one point from a poll four months ago to 28%. Sara occupies the old position of president as mayor of Davao City on the southern island of Mindanao. The two have not yet decided whether to run, but many are already pointing to similarities with their gambit in Davao City in 2010. Duterte also ran for vice president in Davao to circumvent a rule over term limits, with Sara winning city ​​hall. Meanwhile, following Duterte in the shares of the vice-president was the mayor of Manila, Isko Moreno with 14%. Moreno also ranked second in the presidential poll with the same result. Third in the presidential poll was former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son of the late dictator with 13%. He was followed by two other senators, Grace Poe and Manny Pacquiao, by 10% and 8%, respectively. The president and vice president are elected separately in elections in the Philippines. Winners simply have the highest number of votes. Registration of candidates for the 2022 elections is scheduled for October. Ella Hermonio contributed to this report.

