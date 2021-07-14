Al Qaeda Module: ATS Carry Out Attacks in Kanpur, Questions Five | Lucknow news





Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police Anti-Terror Team (ATS) on Tuesday conducted searches in several locations in Kanpur where the arrested terrorism suspects, Minaz Ahmad and Masiruddin, were staying during their visits to Kanpur.

The ATS arrested five people but released them after questioning.

According to ATS officials, Minaz and Masiruddin were members of Ansar Ghazwatul-Hind, an al-Qaeda-linked ally, and were planning explosions in the country around Independence Day.

Meanwhile, a five-member team from the Delhi police special cell also arrived in Lucknow late Tuesday night to question the arrested suspects.

While senior ATS officials remained narrow-minded about developments in Kanpur, undercover investigation sources claimed that research was conducted and five young men were questioned. They said the ATS was looking for Shakeel, an accomplice of the arrested terrorism suspect.

Inspector General of Police, ATS, GK Goswamy said: this is a sensitive case and many things still need to be verified before any conclusion is reached. We have taken detention into custody of the arrested suspects and will confront them with the evidence we have gathered during the investigation. So far, the arrested couple has denied having visited any foreign country or having a passport.

One officer said that so far no clear evidence has been found to prove how the arrested suspects managed to get the weapon and how and with whose instructions they made the improvised explosive device (IED) in the form of a pot bomb with pressure. A team from the Delhi police special cell landed in Lucknow on Tuesday evening and are expected to question the suspects on Wednesday who are said to have links and their associates in the national capital.

