The Chinese spy ship was spotted near Queensland while sailing in Australian waters

It’s back. A Chinese spy ship has once again entered Australian waters to monitor our biggest international war games. And using the same laws challenging Beijing’s claims to the South China Sea to do so.

The Australian Department of Defense says the Type 815 Tianwangxing (Uranus) intelligence ship was adorned by the HMAS Childers patrol boat and surveillance aircraft as it approached Queensland. He is expected to arrive on the coast on Friday.

Easy here to eavesdrop on war games Talisman Saber 2021 – a large-scale simulated amphibious attack operation involving the United States, Japan, Canada, South Korea, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Radio 2SM this morning that he was “very careful” about the ship’s presence.

“We would not look at them if we were not. Of course we are looking at them. And they are watching us. The law of the sea says we can be high in the South China Sea. And so we simply say that we think the same tolerances and the same assessment of those international laws should be applied. ”

Defense Secretary Peter Dutton confirmed the ship’s overnight arrival. “We are aware that the Tianwangxing People’s Liberation Army (Navy) general intelligence vessel is approaching the east coast of Australia via the Torres Strait,” he said. “We have been monitoring its approach to Australia for several days as part of Australia’s broader oversight efforts.”

The electronic surveillance ship is likely to follow the same pattern as in previous years. It will move up and down along Australia’s 22 km territorial boundary, within our exclusive economic zone (EEZ), for the next two weeks.

It is entirely within its rights to do so.

It is not carrying out economic activities, such as fishing.

And its presence is permitted under the same international laws as those enforced by Australia in the South China Sea.

“The ship was operating legally in international waters,” says the Department of Defense.

Warships from Australia, Japan, South Korea and the United States have just completed high-intensity “war” simulations in New South Wales as part of the Vanguard Pacific Exercise.

It was the first time the multinational exercise took place outside Australia. It is usually held near the island of Guam in the middle of the Pacific.

“By continuing to work with like-minded partner forces, the Navy contributes to the stability that underpins prosperity in the Indo-Pacific,” said the commanding officer of the Australian air war destroyer HMAS Brisbane.

Many of these ships are continuing to participate in the Talisman Saber 2021 (TS21).

HMAS Canberra and HMAS Choules will be at the heart of this force, deploying troops and tanks on a simulated beach shore.

“The ground component of the TS21 will focus on a combined Australian-US effort to shut down and destroy an enemy force that has deployed and is defending key ground,” read in a defense department statement.

The ground attack will involve amphibious and naval deployment along with air support. All will be coordinated by the ADF Joint Available Force Headquarters.

“Overall, these exercises offer a tremendous opportunity to develop broader interaction with friends, partners and allies within the region and beyond,” says Major General Jake Ellwood.

This is what makes the event so appealing to Beijing.

Exactly how the multinational force cooperates and coordinates is something the People’s Liberation Army seeks to understand. And potentially exploit.

From Beijing With Love

This is the second time the spy ship PLAN Tianwangxing has observed the Talisman Saber drill for two weeks. It first appeared in 2019. In 2017, PLAN Haiwangxing (Neptune) launched the task.

Mr Dutton said overnight that Australia “respects the right of all states to exercise freedom of navigation and flight over international waters and airspace, just as we expect others to respect our right to do the same.” “.

Which is why Beijing says the espionage allegations are intended to “introduce the theory of ‘China threat’.”

“Since the Australian military recognizes that the Chinese ship has the right to sail in international waters, why would they introduce so-called ‘espionage’ concerns?” says Zhang Junshe, research fellow at the Institute for Naval Military Studies of the People’s Liberation Army.

He added that “such irresponsible comments” about China’s “normal maritime activities” only served to fuel tensions.

But Beijing has been busy “riding” “normal maritime activities” in its own backyard.

It has threatened to sink Australian warships conducting Operation Enduring Freedom (FONOPS) in Southeast Asia. He accuses the US of being a “creator of security risk in the South China Sea” for doing the same.

Shadows of a Cold War

Watching the amphibious attack up close can benefit China’s own amphibious attack operations. But it will also make it possible to identify any weak links for potential exploitation.

It is nothing new.

“For almost 40 years until the collapse of the Soviet Union, every naval operation or exercise was conducted with the expectation that it would be monitored by intelligence collectors.” Retired Admiral James Goldrick wrote for the Lowy Institute.

But the presence of the Chinese ship is a clear indication of a new “cooling” in international relations.

Tianwangxing PLAN will record any electronic downloads from the arena for later analysis. Any ping radar. Every radio is buzzing. Everyone will gather and analyze to understand the methods and skills behind them.

Battlefield network is a modern spoken word of defense.

Connecting sensors on aircraft such as the F-35 stealth fighter to those on destroyers and ground objects has proven to be a technological breakthrough that changes the game.

“The problem is that such systems require long-range communications – and long-range communications can often be monitored,” says Goldrick. “Big Brother is there. Intelligence collectors have a much greater capacity to listen and understand. ”

But it’s not all bad, he said.

Such operations enhance mutual understanding. And even respect.

“We can never see a Chinese intelligence collector involved in the daily delivery of the fresh bread helicopter that a British aircraft carrier made to its attendants, as legend HMS Ark Royal says to its Soviet tail in the 1970s. develop the right atmosphere. ”

