



Keizer West Palm Beach University campus students have recently enjoyed learning more about a variety of international destinations thanks to their 8th Annual Multicultural activities. Led by the Occupational Therapy Assistant (OTA) campus programs Human Development Throughout the Longevity class led by OTA Program Instructor Nina Heller, the event provided educational and culinary knowledge about a variety of locations. “As members of the Allied Health Field, it is important to understand the diversity that surrounds us. Our promotion of cultural competence allows students to increase their knowledge, while also improving patient care and quality of service with respect, dignity and health literacy, ”said Candice Young, OTA Program Director. Created to expand developmental knowledge from infancy to late adulthood, Development Beyond Longevity, the classroom provides students with the opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge and appreciation of sociocultural, socioeconomic and diversity in contemporary societies, while also exploring global issues such as the health, environment and welfare needs of diverse populations that are also at risk for chronic health conditions and disabilities. The Keizer University Science Therapy Assistant degree prepares students to work as occupational therapy assistants under the direct supervision of a licensed occupational therapist. Occupational therapy is the art and science of helping people gain the skills needed to become independent in daily living activities. Students learn the therapeutic use of occupations that include self-care, work, and leisure games / activities to maximize independent function, enhance development, prevent disability, and maintain health. Intervention strategies may include adaptations to a task or environment or compensatory approach to facilitate clients in achieving maximum independence. Keizer University is a private, independent, non-profit university serving nearly 20,000 students on 21 Florida campuses, online and two international sites. Co-founded in 1977 by the Chancellor Arthur Keizer, Ph.D., and Evelyn Keizer, Keizer University currently offers more than 100 degrees from associates at the doctoral level. Keizer University is a member of the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities and was ranked No. 11 in the US on the Social Movement by US News and World Reports in 2021. Keizer University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and the Schools Commission for Colleges as a Level VI institution. For more information, visit www.keiseruniversity.edu.

