Two security men martyred in the Kurram-Gazeta operation





KURRAM: Two security personnel, including an officer, embraced martyrdom while three others were injured during clashes with militants in the Zewa area of ​​the Kurram tribal district, officials said on Tuesday. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that three militants were killed during an operation carried out in the area after receiving information about their presence there. The ISPR statement said Captain Basit Ali, 25, and Sepoy Hazere Bilal, 22, were killed in a shootout with militants. Captain Basit belonged to the Haripur district and Sepoy Bilal was greeted by the Orakzai tribal district. Officials said three other Border Corps soldiers were injured. Reports said paramilitary forces were conducting the operation in the mountainous area east of Parachinar to find five abducted workers of a mobile company. The meeting between security personnel and the militants took place on Monday. Officials said security forces began the operation in the area when the body of a bullet-riddled worker was found in the Zaimokhet area. The dead worker was identified as Kashif, who belonged to the Okara district of Punjab. District police officer Kurram Tahir Iqbal told Dawn that a group of militants abducted five mobile company workers in the Zaimokhet area of ​​Central Tehsil on July 6 when workers were installing a tower in the area to launch mobile phone service. Officials said a militant commander who had joined the so-called Islamic State (IS) group was involved in the abduction of five workers. They said the kidnappers released video footage of the captives in which they demanded ransom for their release. A senior official dealing with the security situation in the area confirmed the presence of militant groups, including IS, in the central part of Kurram. ISPR said a cordon and search operation was underway in the area to eliminate other militants. The central part of Kurram district, which is adjacent to the Khyber and Orakzai tribal districts, was a sanctuary of various war clothing. Security forces had conducted numerous operations against the militants and the area was de-declared a conflict zone in 2011. Published in Agim, 14 July 2021

