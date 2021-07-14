Thailand plans to mix Sinovac and AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines. Critics say this is dangerous





There has been no research released specifically on mixing the two species, but a growing number of countries are looking at mix-and-match approaches to better protect themselves from highly transmitted variants – with Vietnam being the latest.

At a health ministry press conference, Yong Poovorawan, a virology expert at Chulalongkorn University, said 1,200 people in Thailand had already taken the Sinovac-AstraZeneca combination – on different orders – mainly due to allergic reactions to their doses of before, asking them to change the vaccine.

“There were no serious side effects, which shows it is safe for real use,” Yong said.

Yong said a preliminary result from his study of 40 subjects showed a shot of China’s Sinovac inactivated vaccine followed by one of the AstraZeneca viral vector vaccines resulted in a similar accumulation of antibodies to recipients of the two doses of AstraZeneca.

Thailand announced on Monday that the combination will be approved. But some critics called it dangerous. “Thai people are not probationers,” said Rewat Wisutwet, a physician and lawmaker from the Thai Seri Ruam Party. In Nonthaburi, a province bordering Bangkok, a Facebook offer by health authorities for 20,000 people to take the Sinovac-AstraZeneca mix drew 700 mostly critical comments. “I’m not a lab rat,” said one post, while another said, “This is like playing with people’s lives.” Another wrote: “If the first dose is Sinovac, then please cancel it.” Sinovac did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment on the Thai plan on Monday, and AstraZeneca said vaccine policy was for each country to decide. Thai health authorities said Monday that healthcare workers would receive a boost of AstraZeneca or Pfizer, after 618 of more than 677,000 medical personnel received two doses of Sinovac tested positive for Covid-19. Of the 618 who tested positive, only two became seriously ill, including one nurse who died. “Nevertheless, all vaccines have been proven to be effective in preventing hospitalization and death,” State Department official Pensom Lertsithichai told a news conference Monday, adding that medical staff had high exposure to Covid. -19 which could have contributed to “vaccination failure”. Thailand is suffering its worst coronavirus outbreak to date, and authorities on Tuesday approved the use of rapid antigen testing tools at home as healthcare and testing facilities in the capital Bangkok come under pressure. He has also given the right to isolate the home or community for asymptomatic cases or mild symptoms. Thailand recorded 8,685 infections and 56 deaths on Tuesday, among 353,712 cases and 2,847 deaths in total – most of those recorded in the last three months.

CNN’s Julia Hollingsworth contributed to the report.

