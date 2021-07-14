Iranian operations were accused of plotting to kidnap a Brooklyn perpetrator





The Iranian government has been plotting to oust him from the United States since June last year, the indictment said, with the aim of silencing its criticism of human rights abuses in Iran, discrimination against women and the use of imprisonment and torture. arbitrary to politically target opponents. One of the Iranian agents charged in the case, Mahmoud Khazein, runs a group of companies that import marine, construction and agricultural equipment to Iran, mainly for Iranian government entities, the indictment said. He has also advised the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and Security, the indictment said. It was Mr. Khazein who researched the travel routes from Ms. Alinejads in a seaside neighborhood in Brooklyn, the indictment said. He also used an online real estate listing service to get views of Mrs. Alinejads house and the surrounding street. Another of the agents, Kiya Sadeghi, researched a service that offered what the government described as military-style boats for a self-operated naval evacuation from Manhattan; and sea voyage from New York to Venezuela, whose leadership has friendly relations with the Iranian government. In July 2020, Mr. Sadeghi, from Iran, contacted a private investigator in Manhattan, claiming the cost of conducting surveillance of someone in New York whom he described as a missing person from Dubai who had fled to avoid debt repayment, the indictment states. , citing a message written by the agent. A few days later, Mr. Sadeghi, sending emails from Iran, wrote to investigators requesting photos of faces, cars and license plates, and even photos of envelopes in the mailbox with the names of the tenants, the indictment states. Kindness be prudent, as they watch, wrote Mr. Sadeghi. Farnaz Fassihi contributed to reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/13/nyregion/iran-masih-alinejad-kidnapping.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

