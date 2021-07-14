Two brothers among those killed in Kelowna, BC, crane collapse





The four people confirmed dead on Monday fatal crane collapse in downtown Kelowna, BC, have been identified through social media. According to GoFundMe, verified fundraising sites have been set up for brothers Eric and Patrick Stemmer, plus Jared Zook and Cailen Vilness. The four men were construction workers at the site of a future 25-storey building where the crane was operating before it fell Monday morning. A fifth person, who has not yet been found, is believed to be dead and buried in the rubble, police said on Tuesday. Read more: 5 dead in Kelowna, BC, crane collapse, police say Fundraising site for the Stemmer brothers was created by Emily Roy of Salmon Arm. The story goes down the ad Among the tragically lost were brothers Eric and Patrick Stemmer, Roy wrote. These men are men, fathers, sons, friends and family chosen for so many, this sudden loss is nothing short of heartbreaking. Salmon Arm chairman Alan Harrison said the Stemmer family, and family business, is based on that community. Extremely extremely sad, Harrison said. Of course the council (city) and the residents of Salmon Arm, our hearts go to the family. It is invincible, indeed, and only destructive.















IN Zook fundraising site, he asked for donations so his parents from the Edmonton area could cover funeral and other expenses. The story goes down the ad Our family has been devastated by the loss of a son-brother-friend, nephew-cousin, benefactor, benefactor and loved one, wrote Christa Walker, organizer for the Zooks fundraising site. Our lives are infinitely better to have that part of them. We know Jesus is wrapping his arms tightly around him now. Fundraising for the Vilness family said the 23-year-old was “a prince of a man” and “lived life to the fullest”. Vilness was also set to propose to his girlfriend, organizers said. “Just 23 years old, he had his whole life ahead of him and was getting ready to spend the rest of his life with the woman of his dreams,” wrote Pastors Everton and Tracy Weekes of the Church of the Living Faith in Kelowna. The Stemmer brothers family, pictured here, is raising money through GoFundMe to help families in this difficult time.

An associate released four bouquets of flowers instead on Tuesday. The story goes down the ad Fighting, Shea Cosgrove told Global News. I was lucky I was not and have known them quite well over the past year. Wed become brothers.















