News | News | Chery International





Recently, Chery released sales data for the first half of the year. In June, Chery sold 73,098 vehicles, an annual increase of 58.3%, continuing to maintain the rapid growth trend this year. From January to June, Chery sold 424,457 vehicles, an increase of 80.4% year-on-year. In overseas markets, sales of Cherys products have doubled or even quadrupled almost every month this year. From January to June, Chery exported a total of 118,743 vehicles, an increase of 168.4% year-on-year, surpassing the export volume of 114,000 vehicles last year and reaching a new record. Since February, the volume of exports abroad has reached an “aggressive” growth rate from year to year of 117.3%, 101.9%, 312.5%, 256.5% and 243.2%. Chery PRO Series In Brazil, Chery’s sales volume ranks in the TOP10, with a 207% year-on-year increase. Its market share has reached 1.88%, reaching a new record. In Russia, Chery has always maintained a high-speed growth and its sales volume increased by 348% on an annual basis in June. In Chile, the sales volume of the Chery SUV is ranked first in the market segment for six consecutive months, with a market share of 11.7%. The hot sale of Cherys products worldwide is the result of many factors. First, thanks to the launch of new PRO models, Chery’s fashionable modeling and design, and high-tech intelligent configuration have won the favor of more and more consumers. Among them, the main models represented by TIGGO 8 PRO and TIGGO 7 PRO continue to sell well, reshaping the image of the Chinese brand and placing a “Chery fever” in the international market; second, Chery has a perfect sales service system and has set up more than 1,500 service stores worldwide to provide convenient 24×7 customer service. According to the 2021 China Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) Survey, released by JD Power, an accredited rating agency, Chery won the runner-up ranking of Chinese brands’ sales satisfaction. In the second half of the year, Chery’s new PRO series models will be launched in major markets like South America, the Middle East and Africa and we believe they will have more outstanding market performance. In the future, according to Chery “Double 50” strategy, by 2025, the strategic goal of exporting 500,000 vehicles and export values ​​of $ 5 billion will be achieved. About Chery Chery is an automotive brand based in China with global influence. In addition to five R&D bases worldwide, it has the strongest strength of research and development of leading technology in engines, gearboxes and chassis among all Chinese automobile brands and has a global automotive research and development team with the most more than 5,500 team members. Meanwhile, Chery is also the first vehicle company in China to export complete vehicles, CKD parts, engines and technology and complete vehicle manufacturing equipment to the world. To date, Chery has exported its products to more than 80 countries and regions, with nearly 9.4 million users worldwide, ranking first in China’s passenger car exports for 18 consecutive years.

