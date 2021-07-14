International
Mediterranean diet associated with improvements in intestinal microbiome
The new study found that older people who adhered to a Mediterranean diet for a year had healthy intestinal microbiomes and better measures of weakness. Mediterranean-type diets, rich in vegetables, legumes, nuts and whole grains and generally excluding red meat, have been the subject of numerous health and nutrition studies.
Existing research has found that many people who follow a Mediterranean diet can have better heart and metabolism health, live longer and may even have better mental health.
A new study by specialists from institutions in eight countries, including the University of Bologna in Italy and University College Cork in Ireland, is now being added to the list of potential benefits of a Mediterranean diet.
The researchers, who report their findings in the journal Gut, worked with data from a group of more than 600 older adults in five countries. They found that across the spectrum, a Mediterranean diet seemed to improve the intestinal health of older people and reduce weakness.
The first author of the study is Tarini Shankar Ghosh, Ph.D, of the APC Microbiome Ireland research institute.
Looking to reduce fragility
The study authors note that previous study has suggested that a simple dietary intervention, such as switching to a Mediterranean-style diet, can reduce weakness in older people.
This is important because fragility involves the gradual disruption of multiple systems at once, often with generalized low-grade inflammation further contributing to poor health.
To verify that switching to a Mediterranean diet could reduce weakness measures, the researchers included in the current study recruited 612 people aged 65 to 79 years.
Medical examinations showed that 28 of the study participants rated “weak,” 151 were on the verge of weakness, and 433 showed no signs of weakness.
Participants came from France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland or the United Kingdom. Of the total number, 323 individuals (141 men and 182 women) agreed to follow a Mediterranean-type diet for 1 year, while the rest continued with their usual diets and acted as a control group.
The Mediterranean diet included was rich in vegetables, legumes, fruits, nuts, olive oil and fish. It contained very little red meat and little saturated milk or fat.
Best bacterial diversity in the gut. To understand the effects of diet on the health of older people, researchers began by examining the impact on gut health.
This was because previous studies suggested that older people, especially those living in residential care settings, tend to have less healthy intestinal microbiota, possibly as a result of more restrictive diets. On the other hand, a diseased bowel corresponds to poorer overall health and a faster onset of weakness in older adults.
When the researchers compared the intestinal microbial compositions of participants who had followed a Mediterranean diet for a year with those of participants who had followed their usual diets, they found significant differences.
Stool samples revealed that after 12 months on the Mediterranean diet, participants had better bacterial diversity in the gut, compared to peers in the control group.
Moreover, better intestinal bacterial diversity was associated with better weakness markers, including better gait speed, better grip strength, and better cognitive functioning. Participants who had adhered to the Mediterranean diet also showed fewer markers of chronic low-grade inflammation.
Why Mediterranean diets can be beneficial
Taking a closer look at what was going on in the participants ’intestines, the researchers found that improvements in health were associated with richer populations of bacteria producing beneficial short-chain fatty acids, on the one hand, and a reduction bacterial populations that in turn produce bile acids.
The researchers explain that when bacteria release certain certain bile acids, it is associated with an increased risk of insulin resistance, fat accumulation in the liver, cell damage and even bowel cancer.
