



But this week – 24 years after his disappearance – the search for Guo finally came to an end.

Police in Liaocheng City, Shandong province, said Monday they had found Guo, now an adult living in neighboring Henan province – and had reunited him with his parents. Videos of Sunday’s reunion, released by police, show the family in tears and hugging tightly, shouting, “We found you, you came back.”

Police said they had arrested two people who admitted to kidnapping and trafficking Guo.

Guo was abducted near his home by an unknown woman, his parents told police in 1997. Authorities collected blood, DNA samples and other evidence – but with limited technology at the time, the matter remained unresolved. said police at official social media account Tuesday.

The case was never closed and police say they continued the investigation for 24 years. Guo Xinzhen’s father, Guo Gangtang, never stopped looking. After his son disappeared, he embarked on a search across China, riding a motorcycle in almost all the provinces of the vast country, covering 500,000 kilometers (310,685 miles), according to Xinhua state news agency. He carried little with him except for a bag full of flying and a flag stamped with a picture of his son. He used all his savings and amassed staggering debts, burning through 10 engines on his long journey, Xinhua reported. His search gained national attention when he inspired a 2015 film, “Lost and Love,” starring Hong Kong actor Andy Lau. Gangtang could not find his son – but managed to help track down more than 100 other abducted children and reunite them with their families, according to Xinhua. This year, the authorities hit a new lead. Using the latest technology, including DNA analysis and facial features comparison, the Ministry of Public Safety found a possible match in Henan – and when officers tracked the man down, DNA testing confirmed it was Guo Xinzhen Missing. Police arrested a suspected child trafficker identified only as Hu, and his ex-girlfriend was identified as Tang, according to the police post on social media. The two confessed after questioning, saying Tang had kidnapped Guo Xinzhen in 1997. She then met Hu, and the then couple drove a bus back to Henan, where they sold the baby. It is unclear to whom Guo Xinzhen was sold and no other details of his education were provided by police. Long-standing problem Kidnapping and trafficking of children has been around for a long time an unbridled problem in China, with many parents never finding their children missing. Activists and experts say the problem has been exacerbated by China’s one-child policy, which has relaxed in recent years. In May, the government announced it would begin allowing couples to have up to three children. But for decades, due to China’s strict politics and patriarchal society, it was common for couples to want a boy – a black market for trafficked minor boys, while girls are often sold to foreign adoptive parents, incorrectly labeled as orphans. It is not clear how many children go missing in China each year, though estimates put in the tens of thousands. China is ranked Level 3 by the US Department of State anti-trafficking agency – the lowest level, which means that the government “does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking”. Since the turn of the century, the government has stepped up efforts to curb the problem, including launching a national DNA database in 2009 and an online anti-trafficking platform in 2016. These have helped authorities track down more than 4,700 children. missing in the past five years, according to Xinhua

