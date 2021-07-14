Maoist involved in four major attacks surrenders to Telangana police





Telangana police announced on Wednesday the surrender of Ravula Ranjith alias Srikanth (23), who worked as a Member of the Party of Tribes Committee (PPC) to the outlawed Maoist CPI party. Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy gave him a Demand Project for $ 4 towards his rehabilitation and Rs 5,000 for immediate costs. DGP told the media that Ranjith was part of four major attacks on security forces and a failed ambush among others between 2018 and 2021. According to him, Ranjith was part of the attack on forces in Kistaram (Chhattisgarh) in 2018 where 9 jawan CRPF were killed. In the attack in Minapa in March 2020, 23 security personnel and three Maoists were killed in a large ambush of forces by the insurgents. After the attack, the cadre had taken from the forces 12 AK-47 rifles and 2 Insas. (Photo Express) Similarly, in the April 2021 attack on forces in Jhiram, about 26 security personnel and six Maoists were killed. The Maoists snatched 14 firearms from the forces. Ranjith, according to police, was also part of another attack in Erram in 2020 where a Maoist died and no casualties were reported among security forces. Another ambush in which Ranjith was part was evaded at Thimmpuram as security forces evaded the area. Ranjiths’s father, Ravula Srinivas alias Ramanna, a Central Committee Member and Secretary of the Dandakaranya Special Zone Committee (DKSZC) died of the disease last year and he was living with his mother Madivi Savithri, who worked as a Division Committee Member (DVCM) of the Kistaram Area Committee. According to police, Ranjith suffered severe humiliation after the death of his father. Born in the Dandakaranya forest to the Maoist couple and raised in the South Bastar division of Chhattisgarh state, Ranjith, according to Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy, decided to give up rebellion against the state after realizing that there was no acceptance of armed movement in the present – daily context. The DGP said Ranjith studied until grade VI at the Janatana Sarkar School, founded by the Maoists, in Puttapadu, Chhattisgarh. His father then relocated him to a school in Nizamabad with a false identity. After completing grade 10, Ranjith returned to the woods and joined armed underground formations in April 2015, police said. After educating the tribes and propagating the Maoist ideology for two years, he joined the second platoon of the first company as a party member in 2017. He rose as a member of the PPC in 2019. The DGP called on the Maoists to join the mainstream and participate in the nation’s progress through constructive participation and benefit from the Telangana State rehabilitation process that includes immediate relief with the right amount and other supportive measures.

