International
WA governments rent the wrong lever policy to stop discrimination, says free speech researcher
Nor should the protection of human rights depend on whether most Western Australians support human rights or not Human rights are universal and inherent, even when a community does not support them.
Professor Gelber said the policy should allow them to stop holding events in violation of anti-discrimination laws, which the ACL event is likely to fall under.
She said the WA needed to develop anti-humiliation civil laws, which currently exist only below a criminal standard.
There are many activities in the WA, which do not fall within the necessarily high threshold for criminal ill-treatment, but which would operate either under civil law in other jurisdictions or under [Racial Discrimination Act], she said.
Decision pending
The ACLs show will take place at the Congressional Exhibition Center and Perth later this month, but the lobby is still looking for a place for Albany.
It aims to address prickly issues through a Christian lens, which Mr Abetz said was done in a respectful manner.
Martin has been doing the Truth podcast for a few years now and he is always very respectful in what he says, he certainly does not incite hatred or revenge. He takes a current issue and seeks to apply a biblical perspective on it, he said.
Mr Abetz said the lobby would consider making decisions in the Equal Opportunities Commission if they were not overturned.
WA Pride President Curtis Ward welcomed the confidence vote and said the removal of platforms for groups to promote harmful and damaging anti-LGBTQI rhetoric was a good thing.
While people think he has a right to freedom of speech, there is also a right to fundamental human rights. “When there is a speech that deprives others of their human rights, we need to weigh whose rights take precedence,” he said.
Rainbow Alliance spokeswoman Misty Farquhar said the ACL had a long history of discrimination against LGBTIQA + communities, and so Rainbow Futures WA was pleased that the trust made the decision.
There are laws that protect certain vulnerable groups from discrimination, because of the harm it causes. There is a lot of research demonstrating the impacts on the health and well-being of LGBTIQA + communities, they said.
The decision also angered Albany City Mayor Dennis Wellington, who told Radio 6PR the city poured about $ 400,000 into the downtown each year and it affected the cities’ bottom line when an event was canceled.
If someone makes a decision not to take money and does not bother to consult with their economic partner, which is us, I have a serious problem with that, he said.
A spokesman for Culture and Arts Minister David Templeman said he was seeking advice on the issue but the state did not support hiring state seats for the purpose of creating division in the community.
Despite its anti-election policy, the Albany Entertainment Center hosted politically related events by former Labor MP and current MP Rebecca Stephens ahead of the March 13 election.
Perth Arena, which is run by another venuesWest scene operator, hosted the start of WA Labors election campaign.
WA Work declined to comment while the opposition did not respond in time.
The Perth Theater Trust did not respond to a request for comment.
This is not the first time the trust has drawn controversy over a decision to hire a job.
In March 2019, director of trust facilities Glenn Hall personally apologized at the China consulate in East Perth when officials requested a meeting regarding a performance by a Taiwanese dance group that raised the Taiwanese flag.
The People’s Republic of China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, but this is rejected by the controversial East Asian democracy.
The same group was subsequently denied a booking at its Majestys Theater in 2020.
Professor Gelber said while she had not been aware of the Taiwanese example before, in principle she was concerned with any public entity supporting the arts that was expected to apologize to China for hosting an event displaying a Taiwanese flag.
