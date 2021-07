The court imprisons former minister Fania Kirschenbaum for 10 years

This morning, the Tel Aviv District Court sentenced Faina Kirschenbaum, a former Knesset member to Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman Yisrael Beitenu’s party, and a former deputy interior minister to ten years in prison after she was convicted of corruption charges. Former director general of the Ministry of Agriculture Rami Cohen was sentenced to two and a half years in prison. Kirschenbaum was also fined NIS 900,000, while Cohen was fined 180,000 NIS. “Punishment work is hard and painful, and twice so when public figures with a prominent past who have to pay a heavy price for their deeds stand before the court,” Judge Yaron Levy said in sentencing. “For all the pain involved, it is vital that prevention interests prevail in a society that seeks to thrive. A forgiving attitude could lead to a corner. Citizens who obey the law pay their taxes. they should know that their money is not free for all, and that a leader, or any public figure, who hardens their heart and puts their hand in public up to their own needs, or the needs of their family, their party, their associates, their status, benefit or satisfaction, will be punished with the full severity of the law. “Kirschenbaum acted in a corrupt and disgusting way, took bribes systematically and in a sophisticated way from eight different people and embezzled money from public bags in the amount of 2 million NIS cumulative.” Lawyers for Kirschenbaum and Cohen said they would appeal against the verdicts and sentences. Kirschenbaum and Cohen were convicted in a wide-ranging government corruption scandal after being indicted on twelve charges stemming from 28 cases. Kirschenbaum, the former secretary of the Yisrael Beitenu party, was responsible for distributing the funds allocated to the coalition parties amounting to NIS 1.2 billion. She was convicted of taking bribes totaling about NIS 2 million between 2008 and 2014 from, among other entities, the Samaria Development Company, the local Megilot council, the Ayalim non-profit organization and the community center of the Binyamin Regional Council. Judge Levy described how Kirschenbaum would ask for money for her personal use, for her party and for her associates from the units for which she distributed coalition party funds. Cohen, who was one of the founders of the Yisrael Beitenu party and a close friend of Kirschenbaum was convicted of bribery, fraud, aggravated counterfeiting, money laundering, obstruction of justice and use of threats. According to the ruling, he had a “give and take” relationship with Kirschenbaum and used his connections and influence in the party to obtain personal benefits. Published by Globes, Business News in Israel – en.globes.co.il – July 14, 2021 © Copyright Itonut Globe Publisher (1983) Ltd. 2021

