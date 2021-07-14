Eight dead in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh





The National Disaster Response Force continues the rescue operation in the village of Boh. Dharamsala: Six bodies were found in the Boh valley after a landslide caused by heavy rainfall which took eight lives in Kangra district, police said on Wednesday. According to police, a Punjabi singer died after falling into a nulla. Manmeet Singh, a resident of Amritsar, had gone to Lake Kareri with his friends. His body was found by Salli by a police team on Tuesday evening. Kangra Nipun Deputy Commissioner Jindal Jindal said six people had died and four others were reported missing after a landslide hit the Boh valley on Monday. “A team is working in the Boh valley, where so far six bodies have been found and four people are still missing there. The DSP and SDM in question are there on the ground,” he said. One death was reported Monday, four bodies were found Tuesday evening and another body was found Wednesday morning, Jindal said. The deputy commissioner said a search team is working to track down a 55-year-old man who dealt with the floods Monday morning in Sameerpur, while the third search operation is underway at Lake Laam Dal, where about five people reported missing. Police said an 11-year-old girl died after getting into a drain. During his visit to the Boh Valley on Tuesday, Prime Minister Jai Ram Thakur had said the state government would provide new homes to those whose homes were destroyed by major floods or landslides. He said eight houses were completely destroyed by floods and landslides. (This story was not edited by NDTV staff and is automatically generated from a shared source.)

